Carlos Gu presents East & Southeast Asian Pride UK in London

Carlos Gu is launching the first East & Southeast Asian Pride UK, a new London event taking place on 24 July 2026.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, alongside The Bitten Peach and Kakilang, has put together a Pride event celebrating East and Southeast Asian LGBTQ+ identities.

Taking place at Electrowerkz, London, from 7pm to 3am, the evening will combine performance, community space and nightlife.

Carlos Gu explains East & Southeast Asian Pride UK is his way of “giving something back”

East & Southeast Asian Pride UK (Image: Provided)

Gu explained the personal meaning behind launching the event: “Moving to the UK was the first time I felt like I could be my true self,” he said in a news release.

“The British public have accepted me for who I am and have been so supportive. Creating East and Southeast Asian Pride is my way of giving something back to this country that has given me so much,” said Gu.

Having permanently moved to the UK in 2022 after being signed as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Gu went on to make show history as the first openly gay and first Asian professional dancer to win.

What to expect from East & Southeast Asian Pride UK

Carlos Gu (Images: Rebecca Need-Menear)

Describing East & Southeast Asian Pride UK, he said: “It is a chance for us to celebrate the queer Asian community and the incredible artists within it. I know how important it is to have role models and visibility for our community.”

The night begins at 7pm with a community market fair and drinks reception, showcasing its work with Southeast Asian charities, groups and vendors.

What follows is pure queer joy, with drag, cabaret, live music, dance and burlesque performers taking to the main stage from 9pm.

The evening will continue into the early hours, with a club night until 3am

Carlos Gu (Images: Rebecca Need-Menear)

For those wanting to continue into the early hours, the event will culminate with a DJ-led club night across two rooms from 11pm until 3am.

Gu said he was “thrilled” to be working with The Bitten Peach, a queer asian cabaret, and Kakilang, an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation focused on East Asian creatives.

East & Southeast Asian Pride UK welcomes all East and Southeast Asian LGBTQ+ community members, as well as their friends, family and allies, to mark its debut.

Tickets for East & Southeast Asian Pride UK are on sale now via Outsavvy.