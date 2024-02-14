Brianna Ghey’s mother urges parents to ‘hug your children tight’ at vigil

The mother of Brianna Ghey has urged parents to “hug your children tight” during a vigil to mark one year since the teen was murdered.

The vigil, held in Warrington, took place on Sunday (11 February), a year to the day Brianna was murdered in a “frenzied” attack. Earlier this month, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

During an emotional speech, Esther Ghey said she thought she might not be able to make it on stage. “Brianna was an amazing, unique, and joyful teenager,” she said.

“I will be forever thankful that I was lucky enough to spend 16 years with her,” Esther continued. “She taught me so much and gave me so much happiness and love.” Getting visibly emotional she then said: “If there’s one piece of advice that I can give to any parent it would be to hug your children tight and never stop telling them that you love them.”

She also thanked the gathered crowd for paying their respects and added that she hoped Brianna could feel the love.

During the sentencing on 2 February, the judge warned both teens that they may “never be released” if they are seen as a danger. Jenkinson was given a life sentence with a minimum of 22 years. Ratcliffe was given a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times during the attack in Warrington’s Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February 2023. A couple walking their dog at the time caused the two teens to flee. They were later captured on CCTV walking home calmly.

During a trial at Manchester Crown Court, the jury heard how Jenkinson was obsessed with serial killers and torture videos. The jury was also told that the two teens exchanged numerous WhatsApp messages regarding their plan to kill Brianna referring to her as “prey.”

After the sentencing, Esther said she would be willing to meet Jenkinson’s mother after the latter issued a statement apologising.

A concert is being held in Manchester on Sunday 18 February to raise money for the Peace & Mind UK campaign. It was set up by Esther in the wake of her daughter’s murder to improve mental wellbeing in schools.