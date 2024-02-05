Live Your Truth event to raise money for cause set up in Brianna Ghey’s memory

A benefit concert has been organised to raise money for a cause set up in memory of Brianna Ghey.

The Live Your Truth concert will take place at The Brewers in Manchester on Sunday 18 February and raise money for the Peace & Mind campaign. It was set up by Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna, who was killed in an attack in February 2023. Two teenagers – Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe – were sentenced for Brianna’s murder on Friday (2 February)

Peace & Mind was set up to prevent such an attack from happening again. It aims to improve mental health and mindfulness for young people. So far enough has been raised to provide a a mindfulness teacher in each school in Warrington, where Brianna lived. The campaign also aims to teach children how to empathise and understand each other.

Featuring an array of LGBTQ+ talent and performers the concert will be a celebration of joy and community. Christopher Hall, Jsky, Smashby, and Soph Galustian are among those taking part with broadcasters Paris Munro and Helen Scott hosting. The Live Your Truth benefit concert has been organised by the trans influencer Jaxon Feeley.

“I am absolutely over the moon that Jax has chosen Peace & Mind UK to support with the Live Your Truth event,” Esther said in an exclusive statement provided to Attitude. “It sounds absolutely amazing and I’m really looking forward to attending and having a great night.”

She continued: “I want to work towards breaking down barriers within society as a whole whatever people are experiencing are going through.” After the success of the campaign in Warrington, Esther now wants to roll it out across the nation and said this event is “vital in helping us start that journey and work towards creating better futures.”

Feeley explained he was passionate about doing something to continue Brianna’s legacy. and celebrate her.

“The Live Your Truth event was created to unite a community and provide an evening of joy, acceptance, and safety. We plan on doing just that.” Of the lineup, Jaxon said he was “overwhelmed” by the support there had been so far. “Hopefully we can get as many people behind us as possible, raise the much-needed funds for Peace & Mind, and continue bringing people together in unity,” he closed.

The Live Your Truth benefit concert will be held on Sunday 18 February at The Brewers in Manchester from 7pm. Tickets are available here. Follow Live Your Truth for more info here.