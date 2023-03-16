Brianna Ghey: Mourners wear pink to honour trans teen

The trans teen, Brianna Ghey, has been laid to rest in a funeral marked by people wearing pink in her honour.

The trans teen from Warrington, Cheshire was fatally stabbed in Cheshire in February. She was 16 when she died.

On Wednesday (15 March) mourners turned out in pink to pay tribute to Brianna.

Video footage shows the 16-year-old’s coffin being escorted to Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington in a white horse-drawn carriage.

The cortege arrives at Brianna Ghey’s funeral at St Elphins Church, Warrington.

People are wearing pink in memory of the 16-year-old. pic.twitter.com/pjQJNNCevP — Josh Parry (@joshparry) March 15, 2023

As reported by Metro, a message in the funeral programme read: “Brianna’s family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the kind messages of sympathy and support during this difficult time, and thank you for joining them at this service.”

Vigils were held for Brianna around the country. In Harlow and West Essex people carried Pride and Progress Pride flags.

Some photos from last night's vigil for Brianna Ghey. Thank you for joining us. pic.twitter.com/S9YoSO84K2 — Harlow and West Essex Pride (@HarlowPride) March 16, 2023

Brianna was found with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park on Saturday (11 February). She died at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from nearby Leigh have been charged with Brianna’s murder.

A trial has been set for July by Chester Magistrates’ Court. An inquest was opened on 8 March before it was adjourned until after the trial.

Cheshire Police initially said they did not believe the attack was a hate crime but was “targeted”. Detectives later said all lines of inquiry were being explored including hate crime.

In their earlier tribute, Brianna’s family called her a “much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.”

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” they added.