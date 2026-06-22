The UK government has indicated it will publish a bill banning so-called conversion practices this week (22 June).

According to Sky News, several sources said last week that the ban, originally promised by former prime ninister Theresa May in 2018, would be brought before Parliament.

So-called conversion practices attempt to force attraction of gay, bi and lesbian people to the opposite sex, or force trans people to identify with their recorded “biological sex”.

The 2026 King’s Speech outlined a so-called conversion practices under Labour

The report follows the King’s Speech on 13 May, where King Charles III set out that the Labour government would introduce legislation to ban these practices.

In April this year, Labour failed to meet the deadline first introduced by May, which was included in the party’s 2024 manifesto.

The government has indicated it will update on the bill soon, telling Sky News they would “provide an update on this early in the second session”, which began in mid-May.

Stonewall chief executive Simon Blake said he was “disappointed” by the lack of action

Campaigners have expressed concern over the delay. LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall chief executive Simon Blake OBE, speaking on behalf of the community and its allies, said they were “disappointed” by the lack of action.

“We are living in turbulent times for LGBTQ+ rights and many people in the community are feeling increasingly anxious and worried,” said Blake.

Amnesty International UK has urged parliamentarians to take action. The human rights organisation identified in 2025 at least 12 groups promoting conversion practices in the UK.

Keir Starmer reigns as prime minister

The ban has been promised by former prime ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and current Prime Minister Keir Starmer – who announced his resignation today (22 June).

The news follows the European Parliament backing a ban on so-called conversion therapy across the European Union, though the UK does not need to follow European laws following Brexit.