Ben & Jerry’s co-founder resigns after 47 years, claiming queer-supporting brand has been ‘silenced’

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, has announced his resignation from the much-loved ice cream company, nearly five decades after its founding, citing concerns over the company’s stance on equality.

Greenfield said in a statement posted to co-founder Ben Cohen’s X account yesterday that he could no longer remain at the company in good conscience, speaking out for civil and LGBTQ+ rights.

His departure was prompted by parent company Unilever no longer standing by the ice cream brand’s social activism policies.

Greenfield’s statement reads: “It’s with a broken heart that I’ve decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry’s. I am resigning from the company Ben and Jerry started back in 1978. This is one of the hardest and most painful decisions I’ve ever made.”

When Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, the crossover agreement guaranteed the company independence to use its brand to speak out on social issues.

Greenfield expressed disappointment that he no longer feels the company can uphold that promise. He said: “It is profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone.”

Greenfield highlighted the importance of activism in the current political climate: “And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.

“Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It’s easy to stand up and speak out when there’s nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose.”

Cohen announced the loss of his long-term business partner: “After 47 years, Jerry has made the difficult decision to step down from the company we built together. I’m sharing his words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry’s. His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by Magnum Global.”

Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of activism, including supporting marriage equality by temporarily renaming its Chubby Hubby flavour to “Hubby Hubby” in 2009. The company has also publicly committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

More recently, Ben & Jerry’s added its name to a letter signed by over 650 UK businesses and non-profits, addressed to the Business and Equalities Ministers.

The letter raises concerns about a proposed law that would exclude trans people from gendered spaces, such as toilets.

The brand filed a lawsuit against Unilever last November, claiming the parent company violated the merger agreement by silencing social media posts about Black Lives Matter and Palestine, and firing then-CEO David Stever.

Controversies included blocking donations to advocacy groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace and the Council on American Islamic Relations.

“It was always about more than just ice cream; it was a way to spread love and invite others into the fight for equity, justice and a better world. Coming to the conclusion that this is no longer possible at Ben & Jerry’s means I can no longer remain part of Ben & Jerry’s,” Greenfield said. “If I can’t carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside, with all the love and conviction I can.”

On the official Ben & Jerry’s website, they dedicate a page to LGBTQ+ advocacy, encouraging buyers to support legislation to end discrimination, such as the Equality Act, and to support the Human Rights Campaign’s initiatives for equality.

Their website states: “Trans people in particular—remains under threat… we’re not hanging up our rainbow-coloured activist hats yet, and neither should you.”