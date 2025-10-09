Dame Kelly Holmes remembers growing up without a role model in a time where ‘you have to be really careful with your exposure’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Attitude Pride Award winner Dame Kelly Holmes opened up about not having a queer role model growing up, now fuelling her fire to become one for the next generation.

In attendance at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, Holmes was the recipient of the Pride ICON Award at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025.

The Olympic champion spoke exclusively to Attitude about how events like this have become so important to her since coming out as a lesbian three years ago.

She said: “It’s a massive change in my life to come here to one of the biggest and best inclusive events. I feel most welcome and surrounded by love. Everyone is being their true authentic self.”

“To have a voice for change in the world” – Dame Kelly Holmes on being a role model for the next generation

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Reflecting on her career highlights since coming out she highlighted her first time on stage at Pride in London, Holmes added: “I got to go on stage for the first time three years ago. and that was just amazing.”

She continued: “It’s nice to be recognised in this community and to have a voice for change in the world.”

On her journey of self-acceptance, she explained: “I didn’t really have many role models, and that’s the sad thing.”

“I feel the most loved I have ever felt” – Holmes on what it feels like for her three years since publicly coming out

Holmes joined the British Army at age 18, serving as a physical training instructor at a time when serving as gay was illegal. “You have to be really careful with your exposure and where you are,” she said.

She says she is now making up for lost time: “It’s all about meeting people, bringing the love, giving the love, taking the love… I feel the most loved I have ever felt.”

On those who are gay in the army, she concluded: “I hope they have a voice for change in the world… where this conversation isn’t always at ease. I try and change that narrative to make people realise that we deserve to be who we want to be.”

(Image: Attitude/Mark Cant)

