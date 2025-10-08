Gok Wan takes the stage to collect the Icon Award at the Attitude Awards: ‘We need to stand together’

Gok Wan, first arriving on our TV screens 2006 hosting Channel 4 show How to Look Good Naked, our 2000s fashion guru and now a DJ, was a worthy winner of The Icon award at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Actor David Ames, best known for his portrayal of the charming Dominic Copeland in the TV drama Holby City, took to the stage after being introduced by the evening’s co-host Mika.

Standing in front of a star-studded room, Ames began to introduce the Icon Award winner.

“For nearly twenty years, he’s been lifting people up” – David Ames on Icon Award winner Gok Wan

Wan’s work in fashion has gone from strength to strength, from morning TV in 2022 to releasing a new clothing collection earlier this year as brand ambassador for JD Williams.

Ames said: “For nearly twenty years, he’s been lifting people up – on TV, in fashion, in the kitchen, and more recently, in the DJ booth – performing at the likes of Glastonbury, Mighty Hoopla, and Prides across the country.”

Highlighting Wan’s breakthroughs, the actor added: “He was one of the first openly gay Chinese men on our screens, and his visibility and honesty have inspired so many of us.”

“Every single person in here is an icon” – Gok Wan accepting the Attitude Icon Award

Wan took to the stage, looking fashionable as ever: “I’ve been sitting here thinking, why the hell have I received an Icon Award? Basically, I’ve just been myself. I’ve gone out, I’ve had a career. And I’ve listened to all these incredible people talking about their lives, and something dawned on me.”

He continued: “Icon is a powerful word – and actually, every single person in here is an icon, because every person’s story should be told.”

Speaking about his childhood, he recalled: “I was a fat mixed-race boy on a council estate in Leicester. That’s funny, because I thought that would never get me a round of applause.”

“The community that I love and adore with all of my heart” – Won on the LGBTQ+ community

Wan went on to reflect on his journey of self-acceptance and pride in his identity. “If I could have changed one thing, it would have been to not be gay, because I didn’t understand it until I got older and I met this – the community that I love and adore with all of my heart. We’re one.”

Ending on a message of solidarity and hope, he told the audience: “We need to stand together, because these are difficult times, and we need to stand strong, because there’s going to be another mixed-race, fat, gay child that needs to look at this, and look at us, and realise they too are an icon.”

