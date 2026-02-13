 Skip to main content

Attitude 101 2026 red carpet: Sir Ian McKellen, Zack Polanski and Russell Tovey lead the stars

Taking place at the Rosewood London, the annual event honours the great and good of the LGBTQ+ community

By Callum Wells

Sir Ian McKellen, Zack Polanski and Russell Tovey at the Attitude 101
Sir Ian McKellen, Zack Polanski and Russell Tovey at the Attitude 101 (Images: Kit Oates)

The 2026 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, kicked off with an array of stars stepping out on the red carpet tonight (13 February 2026).

The annual list represents industries as diverse as: Travel, supported by Booking.com; Future: 25 and Under, supported by Clifford Chance; Business; Financial & Legal; Media & Communications; Sport; STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics); Film, TV & Music; Fashion; Art & Design; and Third Sector & Community. Each category showcases 10 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in their areas of expertise.

Attendees this year include Sir Ian McKellen, Zack Polanski, Russell T Davies, Scott Mills, Zelah Glasson and Russell Tovey.

Here, we look at all these and more of the highest-profile arrivals of the night.

Sir Ian McKellen at the Attitude 101
Sir Ian McKellen at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Matt Terry at the Attitude 101
Matt Terry at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Mason Alexander Park at the Attitude 101
Mason Alexander Park at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Matt Terry at the Attitude 101
Joe Baggs at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Fra Fee at the Attitude 101
Fra Fee at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Joe Baggs at the Attitude 101
Joe Baggs at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
India Willoughby at the Attitude 101
India Willoughby at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Peter Tatchell at the Attitude 101
Peter Tatchell at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Tia Kofi at the Attitude 101
Tia Kofi at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Bradley Riches at the Attitude 101
Bradley Riches at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Russell Tovey at the Attitude 101
Russell Tovey at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Juno Dawson at the Attitude 101
Juno Dawson at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Zelah Glasson at the Attitude 101
Zelah Glasson at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Russell T Davies at the Attitude 101
Russell T Davies at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Scott Mills at the Attitude 101
Scott Mills at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Jayde Adams at the Attitude 101
Jayde Adams at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Bimini at the Attitude 101
Bimini at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)
Kitty Scott Klaus at the Attitude 101
Kitty Scott Klaus at the Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates)

