Attitude 101 2026 red carpet: Sir Ian McKellen, Zack Polanski and Russell Tovey lead the stars
Taking place at the Rosewood London, the annual event honours the great and good of the LGBTQ+ community
By Callum Wells
The 2026 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, kicked off with an array of stars stepping out on the red carpet tonight (13 February 2026).
The annual list represents industries as diverse as: Travel, supported by Booking.com; Future: 25 and Under, supported by Clifford Chance; Business; Financial & Legal; Media & Communications; Sport; STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics); Film, TV & Music; Fashion; Art & Design; and Third Sector & Community. Each category showcases 10 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in their areas of expertise.
Attendees this year include Sir Ian McKellen, Zack Polanski, Russell T Davies, Scott Mills, Zelah Glasson and Russell Tovey.
Here, we look at all these and more of the highest-profile arrivals of the night.
