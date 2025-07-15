Andrea Gibson, poet and performance artist dies, age 49

Andrea Gibson, a poet and performance artist, died yesterday (14 July) at the age of 49 after receiving a second ovarian cancer diagnosis. Their first diagnosis was in 2021.

Gibson, who used they/them pronouns, passed away at 4:16am at their home, surrounded by their wife Megan Falley, four former partners, their parents, friends and three dogs.

Their death was announced in a statement on Instagram that began with a quote of theirs: “Whenever I leave this world, whether it’s 60 years from now, I wouldn’t want anyone to say I lost some battle. I’ll be a winner that day.”

Known for addressing gender identity, LGBTQ+ issues and social justice in their work, they published their first collection of poetry, Pole Dancing To Gospel Hymns, in 2008. Over their career, Gibson authored seven books and toured internationally.

Gibson’s second ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2022 led to the cancellation of their planned final tour.

The 2025 documentary Come See Me in the Good Light followed Gibson and their wife during Gibson’s chemotherapy treatment.

“Magnitude and magnificence”

The Instagram post continued: “Today, and all days forward, we hope you feel Andrea’s enormous spirit and immense presence beside you. Meg and Heather, the authors of this post, have absolutely no idea how to encapsulate the magnitude and magnificence of a life like Andrea Gibson’s, so they intend to keep writing, to keep telling Andrea’s story, to keep Andrea alive in every way they can.”

Appointed Poet Laureate of Colorado in 2023, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado also issued a statement, calling Gibson “an inspiring poet” and praising their contributions to arts education and the literary community.

“I f***ing loved my life”

Gibson’s final poem, Love Letter From the Afterlife was cited in the announcement, along with their reported final words: “I f***ing loved my life.”

Some of their most famous works include Laundry, Maybe I Need You, When I Say I Want to Die, and For Eli.