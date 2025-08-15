AI has created an antibiotic to help fight gonorrhoea and skin infections

AI has designed two experimental antibiotics that could help fight drug-resistant infections such as gonorrhoea and MRSA, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have revealed.

AI developed the drugs “atom-by-atom” and early tests in laboratories on mice showed they were able to kill the STI and skin infection.

However, scientists have warned that the medicines will require at least one to two years of further development before entering clinical trials.

“Generative AI can be used to design completely new antibiotics” – Scientist James Collins

MIT scientist James Collins said in an interview with BBC News: “We’re excited because we show that generative AI can be used to design completely new antibiotics.”

He added: “AI can enable us to come up with molecules, cheaply and quickly, and expand our arsenal.”

The project used generative AI trained on reportedly millions of chemical structures and their effects on bacteria.

Dr Andrew Edwards, from Imperial College London’s Fleming Initiative, called the study “very significant” and said it “demonstrates a novel approach to identifying new antibiotics,” adding that proving safety and effectiveness remains a long, costly process.

“We need every weapon we can get” – Dr Ranj

This comes just over a week after the NHS began the rollout of the world’s first vaccination programme against gonorrhoea. From 4 August, health service have been offering free jabs in sexual health clinics across England to those most at risk of infection.

Attitude columnist Dr Ranj wrote previously: “The reality is simple: gonorrhoea is common, rising fast, and becoming more difficult to treat. We need every weapon we can get.”

Drug-resistant infections currently cause over a million deaths globally each year, there were an estimated 17,700 diagnoses of gonorrhoea in the UK in 2024, according to a government report.

What is gonorrhea?



Gonorrhea is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by bacteria. It can infect the genitals, rectum, and throat.



Symptoms can include:



* Pain or burning when peeing

* Unusual discharge from the penis, vagina, or anus

* Pain or swelling in testicles

* Sometimes, no symptoms at all



If untreated, gonorrhoea can lead to serious health problems, including infertility.



Treatable with antibiotics – Using condoms and getting regular sexual health checks helps protect you and your partners.



If you think you might have it, don’t wait: get tested at a sexual health clinic or your GP.



Source: NHS

What is MRSA?



MRSA is a type of bacteria that usually lives harmlessly on the skin. But if it gets inside the body, it can cause a serious infection.



Symptoms of MRSA



* High temperature

* Difficulty breathing

* Chills

* Dizziness

* Confusion



Treatable with antibiotics – Some skin infections can be serious, so they need to be checked quickly.



Source: NHS