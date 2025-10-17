Wilde Aparthotels Manchester review: Apartment-style living wrapped in a design paying homage to Oscar Wilde

I’m loving Manchester city centre at the moment. I’ve been there three times in the last three months – that’s how much!

A blend of heritage, creativity, and modern energy. From the historic landmarks and sleek skyscrapers to the stylish restaurants, indie cafés, bars and live music venues that keep the city buzzing, there’s something for everyone. And that’s before you even get to the legendary Gay Village, centred around Canal Street which is one of the UK’s most iconic queer districts celebrating diversity every night of the week.

Lounge at the Wilde Aparthotels Manchester (Image: Provided)

Manchester has no shortage of hotels that promise urban style and convenience. I stayed in Wilde Aparthotels, St. Peter’s Square. Nestled on Dickinson Street, just steps from the Metrolink stop, Wilde puts guests in the beating heart of Manchester and combines hotel comfort with apartment-style living all wrapped in a design that pays homage to one of Ireland’s most flamboyant figures, Oscar Wilde.

Inside, the atmosphere immediately sets Wilde apart from your standard city-centre hotel. Interiors balance contemporary elegance with subtle Irish charm. The staff are friendly and welcoming and keen to look after their guests. There are even playful nods to Wilde himself, with quotes tastefully scattered throughout the property, reminding guests to “resist everything except temptation”.

Lounge at the Wilde Aparthotels Manchester (Image: Provided)

Offering 256 studios and one-bedroom apartments, each designed for both short and extended stays, every space features a fully equipped kitchen with Smeg appliances, Hypnos mattresses, and Grohe rainfall showers. The design is modern and warm, with natural wood floors, clever lighting, and smart storage spaces that make the rooms feel like stylish city flats rather than hotel suites.

Bedroom at the Wilde Aparthotels Manchester (Image: Provided)

There’s a 24-hour reception, a compact gym, laundry room and a bar and lounge on the ninth floor that doubles as both breakfast space and relaxed work area offering sweeping city views and a place to either start the day with a coffee or unwind with a cocktail as the sun sets over the skyline. It feels indulgent without pretension and homely without compromise.

For the perfect day, check out Barry’s in Lower Byrom Street for the best workout in the world, then have some well-deserved brunch at Federal on Deansgate followed by some shopping around the city centre – did you know Manchester has two Selfridges? Finish the day with dinner at San Carlo on King Street West then go and get some cocktails at 20 Stories nearby.

To book a stay at Wilde Aparthotels Manchester, visit Wilde.com.