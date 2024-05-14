Hotels.com dishes out Perfect Somewheres awards including a gay-focused hotel

Hotels.com has launched Perfect Somewheres 2024, a first-of-its-kind award for their top 1% of hotels.

Rather than focusing on luxury amenities and services, as most hotel rankings do, Hotels.com have based their Perfect Somewheres hotels on their proprietary guest experience data, which factors in traveller reviews, interactions with staff, and rating of hotel facilities.

Over 700 properties have been awarded “perfect” status and the microsite breaks these down into global regions.

NoMad London (Image: Provided)

The UK boasts over 30 properties on the list including high end hotels such as NoMad London and the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, but also some much more cost-effective options like Moxy Manchester City (starting from £70/night) or Minister Mill Hotel (starting from £110/night).

Minster Mill (Image: Provided)

One hotel that stood out to us was Hôtel Gaythering in Miami. As the name suggests this is a property squarely aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Hôtel Gaythering (Image: Markus Bidaux)

On a recent visit to The Gaythering, Attitude discovered a community-focused hotel on Miami’s South Beach. While the hotel lacked a pool or beachfront location, it made up for this with its friendly staff and a lively bar with weekly events like drag bingo, trivia nights, and karaoke that attract the locals to the property.

A room at the Hôtel Gaythering (Image: Provided)

What prompted Hotels.com to create the awards was the market research they had conducted. They found 45% of travellers admit to suffering from “holiday choice paralysis”, with nearly a quarter of Brits (24%) spending more than 10 hours researching which hotel to stay in.

Indecision is such a problem that 20% of travellers say they would rather clean the bathroom or change the bed sheets to avoid the stress of booking a hotel stay.

“Perfect Somewheres 2024 recognises the hotel industry’s crème de la crème,” said Expedia Group SVP of Global Communications Lauri Metrose. “Most programmes use only reviews, or focus solely on luxury — our new awards programme spotlights hotels that craft extraordinary experiences and elevate the travel journey for our guests, regardless of the number of stars.”

You can discover all the properties here.