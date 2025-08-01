Tavo Shell review: Attitude’s dogs put this premium swaying pet bed to the test

Pet safety brand Tavo has built its name on design-led pet essentials that don’t compromise on style or comfort, and the new Tavo Shell might be its most distinctive product to date. With its sculptural frame, soft fleece cushion and subtle swaying motion, it’s a lounger that sets itself apart from more traditional pet beds.

Blending considered design with everyday practicality, the Tavo Shell is made to be part of the home, not hidden away in a corner. Designed to move gently when nudged, it offers a calming, motion-based resting spot that doesn’t require batteries. The motion feature can also be easily disabled, if your pet prefers to remain stationary.

Testing the Tavo Shell with the help of my two trusty assistants, Noodles and Peanuts (with some help from Attitude office favourite Freddie the pom-chi), here’s what we found.

Assembly and first impressions

The Tavo Shell arrives in two parts and takes less than a minute to put together. The top clicks securely into the base, and the recline adjusts at three different heights with a simple tilt-and-slot lever that feels smooth and stable.

(Image: Tavo) (Image: Tavo) (Image: Tavo)

The curved bed sits on a matte aluminium frame with a low, sculptural profile that works well in a modern space. Unlike most pet beds which can be garish at the best of times, the Tavo Shell looks like a piece of art that’s meant to be admired, which also happens to double up as a cosy space for dogs and cats to retreat to (more on that later).

Materials and finish

The base is made from lightweight aluminium with a clean, smooth finish. The cushion is thick, soft and generously sized, with a fleece cover that unzips easily for washing. The stitching is neat, the zip is well placed, and the inner padding holds its shape after repeated use. Like everything else we’ve tested in the Tavo range, the same word always springs to mind: “premium”. Everything about the Tavo Shell screams high-end.

Functionality and dog verdict

Noodles and Peanuts love the Tavo Shell (Image: Attitude/Markus Bidaux)

What sets the Shell apart is its movement. The lounger is designed to sway gently from side to side when nudged, and the motion continues for a few minutes before settling. It’s a subtle, gliding action rather than a rock, and it adds an extra level of comfort that dogs seem to respond to straight away. What’s more, it’s completely manual, so no need for batteries or cables.

My usually fussy chihuahuas climbed in immediately and were asleep within minutes. Within a day or two, they’d even figured out how to keep the motion going, jumping in with force or shifting their weight from side to side. They now use the Shell for daytime naps, post-walk downtime, and everything in between. I’ve kept it on the lowest of the three recline settings, which suits their size and makes it easier for them to get in and out.

Freddie is also a huge fan (Image: Attitude/Markus Bidaux)

Even cuter, they’ve even learned the command “Shell”, leaping in when I say it. If only they were so diligent when I ask them to stop barking at every passerby within a 5-mile radius… Freddie also loved the Tavo Shell, refusing to budge when his time was up in the studio. I’m already anticipating him asking for playdates as an excuse to use it again.

Tavo Shell pet bed and swaying lounger

Comfort: Raised, cloud-cushioned seat designed to gently sway with natural movement, offering a calming and supportive space for rest. Three recline settings let you adjust the height for different dog sizes or preferences. Designed to lift pets away from cold floors and keep them closer to you. Materials: Matte-finish aluminium base with sculptural, shell-inspired frame. Soft fleece-covered cushion with dense padding and machine-washable cover. Built without flame-retardants or harsh chemicals. Functionality: No cables, batteries or mechanisms – the Shell sways manually and resets itself after movement. A lever enables you to lock the seat in a stationary position if preferred. Seat detaches from base for storage or travel. Easy, tool-free assembly with a lightweight yet stable construction. Design: A modern, sculptural silhouette that blends into interiors and doubles as a design piece when not in use. Designed for both dogs and cats as a quiet, elevated retreat. Available in a soft latte colourway. Pet size guide: Suitable for pets up to 130 lbs, though best suited to smaller dogs and cats, including chihuahuas, pomeranians, shih tzus, miniature dachshunds and French bulldogs. Available now direct from Tavo – £300

Conclusion

The Tavo Shell is one of the few pet products that meets a high standard on both design and functionality. It looks great, holds up to daily use, and most importantly, dogs genuinely enjoy it. The motion sets it apart from anything else I’ve tried, and the quality of the materials means it fits easily into a well-furnished space without compromise. It’s a definite paws up from us.

The Tavo Shell forms part of Tavo’s wider range. Other options include Dupree (a carrier for smaller pets), Crispin (a travel crate for larger pets), Maeve (a seat for pets up to 13.6kg), Hendrick (a car seat and flexible carrier) and Roscoe wheels to convert both the Maeve and Hendrick into strollers.