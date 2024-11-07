Tavo Dupree Cat and Small Dog Carrier review: A stylish, safe and snug space for pets

Finding the right pet carrier that balances comfort, safety, and style can be tough, but the Tavo Dupree cat and small dog carrier and car seat with ISOFIX aims to tick all those boxes.

Tavo has carved out a space in the pet product market by taking cues from its parent company, Nuna, known for high-quality baby gear. By applying similar safety standards and thoughtful design elements, Tavo brings a practical approach to pet travel.

Its experience in developing reliable, safe products is reflected in offerings like the Tavo Maeve Pet Carrier and Roscoe Stroller and now the brand new Dupree, designed to prioritise both comfort and secure travel for pets.

So, alongside my furry test subjects Peanuts and Noodles, let’s look at how the Tavo Dupree performs in real-world use.

First impressions

The Tavo Dupree™ stands out visually with its sleek onyx finish and subtle vegan leather accents. At first glance, it looks more like luxury luggage than a pet carrier, which is impressive. It feels nice and light in the hand, yet durable at the same time.

Similar to our experience with the Tavo Maeve Pet Carrier and Roscoe Stroller, this is an accessory that would look right at home on the back seat of a Bentley. Due to its compact size, it barely takes up any space on your car seat, and is light and easy to carry around.

My chihuahuas’ first impressions? They immediately both climbed inside and claimed it as their new main bed…

My chihuahuas were immediately taken by the comfort of the Tavo Dupree and refused to leave after settling down… (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Safety: ISOFIX and side impact protection

Safety is a big part of what sets the Tavo Dupree apart from more basic carriers. The standout feature is its integrated ISOFIX system, which secures the carrier directly to the car’s ISOFIX points. This provides a stable, anchored base that reduces movement during travel, offering more protection than a standard seatbelt setup. What’s more, there’s no need for a separate base—it just clips right in.

The Tavo Dupree pet carrier clips effortlessly into a vehicle’s ISOFIX points (Image: Tavo)

In addition to ISOFIX, the Dupree includes side impact protection (SIP) guards and an energy-absorbing memory foam base to cushion pets against sudden stops or impacts. These features echo Tavo’s background in high-standard safety design, providing extra peace of mind for pet owners. The carrier itself has been impact-tested, adding confidence that it can handle real-world travel scenarios. The locking zippers further ensure pets stay securely inside during travel, while the internal lead clip which feeds in from under the carrier’s padding provides an easy way to keep your pet buckled in while you’re on the move. For safety purposes, the lead clip must not be used when your pet is in the carrier inside a vehicle.

Comfort and pet experience

The inside of the Dupree is where it shines for pets. The plush mattress pad offers a comfortable space, and the ventilated mesh panels ensure good airflow. The design feels solid yet flexible enough for pets to move comfortably, and the structured base keeps it steady, even on bumpy roads. It’s more than just a basic carrier—it feels like a comfortable space pets can relax in. For owners, the cushioned carry handles and detachable shoulder strap make it easy to transport, whether for short trips or longer journeys.

Built for travel

(Image: Tavo)

While it’s great as a car seat and general carrier, the Dupree’s airline-compliant design is a big plus for pet owners who travel regularly, where pets can often fly in-cabin (make sure to check airline requirements for pets and carriers before travelling though, as specifications vary by airline and country). It’s also perfect for train travel anywhere in the world, when you don’t want your pet to be relegated to sitting on the ground.

The suitcase sleeve is a smart addition, allowing the carrier to be attached to rolling luggage for easier movement through stations or airports. Even if flights or trains aren’t part of your plans, these features make the carrier more adaptable for different types of travel.

Real-world use and extras

In day-to-day use, the Dupree proves it isn’t just about looks. The locking zippers help keep pets secure, and the exterior pocket is handy for holding essentials like leads or treats. The detachable shoulder strap adds convenience for carrying the carrier when it’s not in the car. Additionally, the built-in luggage tag compartment, which also has space for an AirTag, is a thoughtful touch that offers extra peace of mind.

Final thoughts

The Tavo Dupree Cat and Small Dog Carrier does a great job of combining style with practical features. The ISOFIX installation, SIP guards, comfortable interior, and versatile design make it a solid pick for pet owners looking for more than just the basics. It’s a reliable and comfortable option for those who want to ensure their pet travels in style and safety—whether on the road, the skies, or just about anywhere else.

The Tavo Dupree™️ is available now in the ‘Onyx’ colourway for £250 online and in-store at Halfords.

