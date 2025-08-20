SLS Barcelona review: An architectural marvel by the Spanish sea

A rooftop pool with panoramic views of Spain‘s second largest city. A 8,288 square foot ballroom. An Instagrammable hallway of neon pink LED light.

SLS Barcelona has them all. But such features are just irksome if a hotel can’t get the basics right – which this immaculate five-star, fortunately, gets the basics right too. And with sleek, up to the minute style to boot.

Take the reception area, which is not just a gateway to the guest experience – it’s the anchor. It’s the room we arrive at, bedraggled, overheated, and weary after a long journey, and if it can instantly acclimatise us with its aesthetic and energy, it sets us up for the entire stay. On arrival at SLS, I was instantly chilled out.

The reception area at SLS Barcelona (Image: Provided)

Wisely, the SLS seems to prize this room above all others. It’s a gigantic, show-stopping space: part art gallery, part Almodóvarian fever dream, brimming with quirky vases, ornaments, and sculptural light fixtures. Beaming staff still riding the enthusiastic high of the hotel’s grand debut in April 2025 (it still feels box fresh – so much so, the planned spa area isn’t actually ready yet!) are dotted all around.

The art of relaxation, in fact, actually starts not at check-in, but at the airport, via a smooth transfer arranged for Attitude via the hotel driver. At the hotel entrance, a handler is almost effusive about grabbing our suitcase. As the doors opened, we were enveloped by the hotel’s fresh, clean, sweet and fruity signature scent. (Fragranced air can be risky. We’ve been overpowered by it at other hotels – including one recently that smelled sickeningly like Christmas – so full marks to SLS for keeping it subtle.)

The pink neon hallway at SLS Barcelona (Image: Provided)

Inside, cave-like recesses create a sense of both grandeur and intimacy. (A similar effect appears on a smaller scale at the moody Kyara cocktail bar on the fifth floor). Above, unexpected ceiling windows in free-form shapes spill sunlight, adding a surreal touch to the atmosphere. It’s a bizarre architectural marvel that stands in pleasing contrast to the building’s neatly stacked exterior.

You suspect the designers were given the freedom to be creative, thanks to the hotel’s Port Fòrum location — a redeveloping waterfront area with far fewer constraints than Barcelona’s historic core. That’s why you see those generous proportions — the vast reception, the sprawling terraces in the huge rooms, and no less than six food and beverage options.

Lora restaurant at SLS Barcelona (Image: Provided)

Our favourite cuisine is at Lora, blending ‘Mediterranean soul with Middle Eastern spice’. It’s an unexpected but inspired combination. It’s here Attitude enjoys possibly our favourite-ever cocktail: the Sirocco, a perfect balance of Toki Original Japanese whisky, honey, thyme, lemon and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, with an addictive sugar and pepper rim. We stupidly overload on stone-oven baked bread with Swiss chard, feta cheese and pine nuts; to be economical with the space left in our stomachs, we try sea bass crudo with Moscatel vinaigrette, navelina oranges and pickled fennel: a light a feather dish that packs maximum fresh flavour.

While the decor at Lora is all cream sophistication with gold touches, the decor at next-door L’Anxova Divina – where we dine on traditional Spanish tapas, from melon soup to spicy potatoes to fricandó, a beef stew with wild mushrooms, red wine, sage and green olive purée – is completely off-the-wall: the vibe is ‘charismatic home of an artist in rural Spain’, full tiles and mosaics featuring checkerboard patterns, geometric motifs and bright pops of colour. An open fire gives even more of a homely feel. It’s a great, relaxed contrast to the more modern (and VIP to the point it is tongue-in-cheek; the extravagance won’t be for everyone) appearance elsewhere, including the bedrooms.

Here, our floor to ceiling windows make daylight a feature in and of itself, while our sprawling balcony offered expansive views of the marina and Mediterranean Sea. It’s bougie, but offset by the clean, simple, greyscale colour palette. I adored the dressing gowns in the cupboard, which feature embroidered butterflies.

Other random ways the SLS made a good impression: the sleek, baby pink-heavy website is gorgeous. We left behind quite an expensive shirt and housekeeping found it and didn’t swipe it for themselves. The gay beach Platja de la Mar Bella is accessible on foot in just over half an hour.

Also, full marks for its dedication to thoughtful sustainability practises, including a ventilated ceramic facade and charging points available for electric vehicles.

For more information, visit the SLS Barcelona website.