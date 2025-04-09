RX Global’s Casey Edwards on identity, inclusion, and international ambition

Casey Edwards from RX Global spoke to myGwork about his journey and the experiences that have shaped his approach to inclusivity. His background significantly influenced his perspective on diversity and, as a member of the strategy team at his company, Casey has used these unique perspectives to help create a more inclusive workplace for all.

Could you tell us a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at RX Global?

My worldview is shaped by a profound curiosity about the world and its people, a trait that stems from an upbringing by two immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. They immigrated to New York in the 1980s and worked tirelessly to give my sisters and I countless opportunities to test and pursue ambitions they could only dream of. Their courage to uproot from their homelands, assimilate to a new way of life, years of hard work, and ultimately their achievement of the American dream instilled within me a spirit of adventure. Unsurprisingly, their emphasis on our education proved to be the key that opened doors for me to live, study, and build a career abroad, enriching my life with the fulfilling international experiences that define me today.

Professionally, my career began in Atlanta in 2013, through a graduate program at the American telecoms giant AT&T. In 2015, I transitioned to the aviation sector, joining Air New Zealand’s Revenue Management team in Los Angeles. In 2018, an opportunity emerged to transfer to the London office, earning me a long-coveted start to an international career. I did not hesitate to accept the opportunity and have since made the U.K. my home. In 2021, I joined RX Global, a global B2B events organizer, where, as a member of the strategy team, I leverage my diverse experience to contribute to strategic initiatives worldwide. In a single week, I might engage with colleagues in Tokyo or utilize my French fluency in discussions with the Paris office. In so far, I count myself fortunate to have been able to blend personal history and professional opportunities throughout my life and foresee continued abilities to do so in future.

Can you tell us about your childhood – where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

I grew up in The Bronx, the northern borough of New York City. Thoughts of my childhood evoke memories of family trips to the lakes of New Jersey or to the Delaware Water Gap to escape the oppressive heat of a New York summer. We were one of the few families back then that owned a car, and my parents saw to it that we access natural spaces often. Given my parent’s roots, we also rotated summer school breaks in either the Dominican Republic or Nicaragua. There, I joined my local cousins and tried baseball and football to no avail as neither ever caught on.

Casey Edwards (Image: Provided)

However, one constant throughout my youth was the piano. Starting at age six, I took lessons twice weekly at the Third Street Music in Manhattan. Though I tested contemporary music, I preferred playing classical pieces, which featured across my performances. School recitals in the fall and spring, along with public performances across New York City in late summer, were regular events throughout those years. I continued to play the piano until I was about sixteen, where I then shifted focus onto Track & Field. The 110-meter-high hurdles and 400-meter hurdles races we my strongest events. I even went to the New York State Championship qualifiers for the 400m hurdles though impressively, I came in last place!

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

My journey is ever evolving but I am fortunate to share it has been overwhelmingly positive! I can point to strong, established friendships as the pivotal source of support that have helped me become a confident gay man I am today. Now, nearly seven years into my London life, I’m deeply grateful for my established circle of friends who are there for me in case of any doubt about myself, my relationships or my career. Some have hosted me in their homes in Ireland for Christmas, while others invite me for dinner almost nightly, recreating the intimate feeling of family in times I can’t reach mine due to the geographic distance between us.

In the past year, I have turned focus on building a network of LGBTQ+ professionals and embracing my authentic self at work. I joined RX Global’s Proud To Be mentorship program, a network for LBGTQ+ and allies with vested interest in helping one another fulfill professional ambitions. I sought guidance on how to bring my whole self to the workplace, recognizing that hidden aspects of my identity held untapped potential. My mentor, now a close friend, provided practical advice and encouraged me to seize opportunities that allowed my personality and identity to flourish. Fast forward to today, and I’m not only a mentor myself but also an active member of the Global Pride Committee and even spoke on LGBTQ+ panel – achievements that show case my identity that felt unimaginable just a year ago.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

It’s hard to say with certitude but there are recurring themes that define my professional fulfilment. For the most part, I have held global roles with consultative elements, where I have the opportunity to engage stakeholders of all levels and convince them to embark on change programs aligned to the strategic vision of the business. At RX, I initially focused on Sales Compensation, a project with significant impact on our 600-strong global workforce. Balancing company financials against salespeople’s earning opportunity is no light balancing act, only made more complicated when considering local market conditions of 22 business units globally. Today, a well-regarded comp plan is in place across all markets, delivering company objectives, with iterative refinements that ensure it continues to work for our salespeople too.

While I continue to oversee this, my role has expanded to encompass broader insights and analytics across multiple domains. What consistently resonates is the opportunity to address global business challenges, incorporating diverse perspectives to reach unified, valued decisions. Ultimately, it’s the human connection, my ability to engage and build consensus, that has defined standout moments in my career so far.

How does RX Global strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

RX Global actively strives for LGBTQ+ inclusion through its Global Pride Committee (GPC), an ERG dedicated to building inclusive spaces for both LGBTQ+ employees and allies. The GPC drives impactful initiatives, including awareness campaigns, social events, and volunteer opportunities, cultivating a safe and supportive workplace for all RX employees. Our efforts focus on raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues both locally and internationally, that in turn fosters a strong a sense of community, despite physical distance or international borders.

Casey Edwards (Image: Provided)

The internationality of our group is a uniquely defining strength. Together, we support and learn from locally inspired initiatives, finding creative ways to replicate them globally, even in regions where LGBTQ+ topics and identities face unique challenges. The GPC’s achievements and firm commitments aimed at championing inclusivity and equity underscore RX’sunwavering commitment to global progress. I am truly amazed by the transformational impact the simple presence of our committee achieves for our community worldwide.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion?

Throughout my career, I have observed a significant shift in workplace attitudes toward diversity and inclusion, predominantly driven by the rise of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). These groups foster a sense of belonging and reinforce the value a diverse talent pool has on driving business success.

While ERGs truly gained momentum within in the last decade, I believe it is now a widely expected organizational standard across industries. This evolution reflects a deeper, more nuanced communal understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion that goes beyond surface-level representation. It reflects a societal shift, recognizing that individuals thrive when they feel safe, represented and heard. Despite recent attempts to hinder progress, I believe these changes have been overwhelmingly accepted by people and are here to stay. I am confident we will continue to see sustained positive attitudes in support of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and must continue to be vocal advocates for it.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

Globally, vital LGBTQ+ spaces, offering safe havens and health services, face increasing pressures to shutter. While online spaces and resources offer support, they cannot fully replace the impact of in-person connections these spaces create which I fear is often voiced as an alternative solution. To bridge this gap, increased funding and sustained community voices advocating for their preservation are needed.

Casey Edwards (Image: Provided)

In wider society, this requires enlisting our local council support for centers that providing safe spaces, health services, and peer support for LGBTQ+ individuals. Corporates can bolster these efforts through both financial and non-financial support for charities aligned with these commitments. Within workplaces, the creation and sustained support of LGBTQ+ safe spaces, both physical and digital, where LGBTQ+ individuals feel welcomed and recognized is equally as important. These spaces, as exemplified by RX’s Global Pride Committee and Proud To Be Mentorship program creates, promote a sense of belonging and mutual support that flourish with firm support from the organization to diversity and inclusion practices.

