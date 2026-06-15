An LGBTQ+ art lover’s guide to Miami: where to find the city’s best creative spots

Miami has one of the most visible queer art scenes in the US. LGBTQ+ artists get top billing here rather than a side room, with their work running from street level right up to the city’s biggest institutions.

It’s also an easy scene to explore. The neighbourhoods where most of the action happens sit close together, the work changes constantly, and there’s usually a performance night, pop-up or community-led event on somewhere, so it pays to check listings near your travel dates and leave a little slack in the schedule.

Below is a guide that covers a full day of art in Miami, starting among the public sculpture and storefronts of the Design District, heading west into Wynwood’s streets and galleries, then finishing with the museums.

Miami Design District

Miami Design District (Image: Provided)

The Design District is the polished end of the route, where public art sits between fashion storefronts and buildings designed to turn heads. The installations dotted around the neighbourhood take on identity and self-expression more often than you might expect from a shopping district, and a couple of hours covers it comfortably – coffee (or cocktail) stop included.

Wynwood Walls and street art

A short ride west, Wynwood turns the volume up. At Wynwood Walls, murals cover entire buildings, with identity, resistance and pride recurring across the work. The galleries in the surrounding streets show emerging and established queer artists side by side, and the walls outside change fast, sometimes overnight, so no two visits look quite the same.

Museums and cultural spaces

Museums and cultural spaces across the city have been bringing LGBTQ+ voices into the heart of their programming, with exhibitions that move between the personal and the political. Plan this leg around whatever is showing during your dates, and treat the bigger institutions as anchors with room for smaller happenings in between.

Little Havana, Brickell and Miami Beach

Little Havana (Image: Provided)

There’s plenty more where that came from if you can stretch beyond a day. Little Havana’s Calle Ocho mixes galleries and Cuban music spots with the much-photographed Azucar ice cream parlour, Brickell City Centre carries the city’s design credentials into its financial district, and over on Miami Beach the art deco Colony Theatre keeps a steady programme of theatre and performance running on Lincoln Road.

Getting to Miami from the UK

Direct flights from London take around nine hours, and a morning departure puts you on the ground by mid-afternoon local time, in good shape for a first evening out. Once you arrive, the Design District and Wynwood are minutes apart by taxi, which makes the itinerary an easy fit even on a shorter trip.

For itineraries, listings and more on LGBTQ+ Miami, visit visitmiamilgbtq.com.