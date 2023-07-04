World Championship Swimmer Michael Gunning: ‘It feels great to be different’

World Championship swimmer Michael Gunning has shared his story of how proud he was to be able to come out while still competing, in the exclusive Pride Inside, sponsored by Gymshark series.

Speaking to Attitude from London’s GRNDHOUSE, the Jamaican-British competitive swimmer told us: “It’s important for me to use my platform as an openly gay swimmer because representation matters – being a role model is a privilege – but it also comes with many challenges.”

He remains the current national record holder for the 200 metre butterfly, and the 200 and 400 metre freestyle events.

Michael, who was one of the hosts at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, recalls having abuse thrown in his direction when he first came out.

“People were telling me that I brought shame on my country”

“I loved how I was able to come out while still competing,” he continued. “But many people felt they had a free pass to hail abuse at me.

“Don’t get me wrong, the positives definitely outweighed the negatives, but the negatives were very, very dark”.

Since sharing his sexuality with the world back in 2018, he has used his platform to inspire all athletes to stay true to themselves.

But it wasn’t easy. The media personality, who has competed for Jamaica internationally, got sent “many death threats” at the time.

“It feels great to be different,” Michael says (Image: Dean McDaid)

He added: “People were telling me that I brought shame on my country and people thinking that I was influencing other straight athletes to be gay. Being gay isn’t a choice.”

While Michael spent time “wishing I was normal, that I’d fit in,” he has now learnt to embrace the differences.

“Now it feels great to be different,” he smiled. “I love the phrase, ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and I’m a true believer in that.

“When you look at sport and the media, it’s so important to know that there is that space for you. Now we have more and more athletes coming out and being their true authentic self,” he noted.

Pride Inside, sponsored by Gymshark is part of the Pride with Attitude digital festival. We’ve already seen appearances from Drag Race UK favourite Crystal, and GRNDHOUSE founder, Connor Minney.

