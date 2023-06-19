Crystal, Connor Minney and Michael Gunning star in Pride Inside, sponsored by Gymshark

Gymshark and Attitude have joined forces for the exclusive Pride Inside series, as part of the Pride with Attitude digital festival.

Sharing their wellbeing journeys from London’s GRNDHOUSE studio will be Drag Race UK star Crystal, fitness entrepreneur Connor Minney, and professional athlete Michael Gunning.

Gym-fit, six-pack, tanned and toned – we all see it, and some of us want it or want to be it. But while it’s great to celebrate the body beautiful – and all bodies are – it’s as important that we love ourselves from the inside out.

In Pride Inside, sponsored by Gymshark our three fitness fans take us on their journey of physical and mental wellbeing, while describing what “being tough” means to them.

You can check out the first video across all channels from later today (Monday 19 June 2023). The series will be shared on our website and all social channels, along with the rest of the Pride with Attitude series.

Note: all three will be wearing clingy workout gear – not that that’s important, of course.

Raising money for important LGBTQ+ causes

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the Pride with Attitude series throughout June and July. We’ll also be featuring even more icons, including Michelle Visage, Gigi Gorgeous, Gottmik, and more.

Every video will help support the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) for LGBTQ+ causes. In the past, the AMF has helped benefit Switchboard LGBT+, Stonewall UK, Mermaids, LGBT Youth Scotland, Kaleidoscope Trust, The Food Chain, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Curly’s Legacy, AKT, and Black Trans Foundation.

To donate £3, £5, £10 or £20 to the AMF, text PWA3, PWA5, PWA10 or PWA20 to 70580. You can also click here to donate to the AMF online.