GRNDHOUSE co-founder Connor Minney: ‘Body confidence comes from pride’

Fitness entrepreneur Connor Minney has shared his philosophy around wellbeing in the exclusive Pride Inside with Attitude and Gymshark series.

Speaking from the stunning GRNDHOUSE fitness studio in central London, Connor told Attitude that body confidence comes from feeling proud of yourself.

“I always tell my clients confidence doesn’t just come from having body confidence. Confidence comes from manifesting behaviours and actions that make you feel proud of yourself, and then body confidence comes as a byproduct of that,” Connor said.

The fitness expert began GRNDHOUSE as an online training app two years ago, before opening his studio a year later to allow for in-person classes. Since then, he’s recently launched GAYNS, a one-to-one online coaching service specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It was really important for me to start this, because the fitness world can be a very hetero-dominant industry,” he said. “It can be very intimidating for a lot of queer people. So, I wanted to provide something that can help break down that barrier of intimidation.”

Connor also prescribed working out as “the natural remedy for a messy mind,” saying physical exercise goes hand-in-hand with mental wellbeing.

“Working out for me is sweat therapy. Stressed? Work out. Sad? Work out. Angry? Work out.”

Pride Inside is part of the Pride with Attitude digital festival. In the coming weeks, we’ll also see appearances from Drag Race UK’s Crystal and professional athlete Michael Gunning.

The series aims to raise money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQ+ causes. To donate £3, £5, £10 or £20 to the Attitude Magazine Foundation, text PWA3, PWA5, PWA10 or PWA20 to 70580. You can also click here to donate to the AMF online.