TikTok sensation Charley Marlowe announced as BBC Radio 1 host

TikTok sensation and the voice of I Kissed A Girl, Charley Marlowe, has been announced as BBC Radio 1’s new summer presenter.

Charley will be taking over the Early Breakfast show on Fridays starting this August – and Attitude, for one, cannot wait to tune in.

The office will be ‘Spinning Around’ in gold hot pants before you know it.

“You can expect anything from a show tune to Madonna” – Charley Marlowe

As per BBC News, she is “absolutely buzzing” and plans to play “as much Jane McDonald and Kylie Minogue as the BBC allow”.

“Otherwise you can expect anything from a show tune to Madonna (not really any less camp, is it?). At least the chaos and confusion will wake you up, so I’ll see you at 5am,” she added.

The Liverpool-born presenter first rose to fame on TikTok, where she’s built a dedicated following of nearly 700,000 fans.

Known for her sharp wit, outspoken identity as a proud lesbian, and to her fans as ‘mummy,’ this Jane McDonald-obsessed content creator is nothing short of pure entertainment.

She was announced as the narrator of I Kissed A Girl, the sister series to I Kissed A Boy, hosted by Dannii Minogue, last year.

“It’s shaping up to be a brilliant summer” – Aled Haydn Jones

Among the summer’s new presenters is social media star, podcaster and Loose Woman GK Barry, who gained fame through her viral TikTok videos. It was recently announced that she will be joining BBC Radio 1 as an afternoon host starting this Saturday (5 July).

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said they “can’t wait to see what GK Barry and friends bring to weekends. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant summer.”