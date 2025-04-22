Lesbian Visibility Week: Lawyer Jacqui Rhule-Dagher on why inclusive spaces matter now more than ever (EXCLUSIVE)

Jacqui Rhule-Dagher is a lawyer at Hogan Lovells, the founder of Legally Lesbians, and was named on the 2024 Attitude 101 list of LGBTQ+ trailblazers. In this opinion piece for Attitude, she reflects on the importance of representation, the challenges of navigating homogeneous spaces, and why building inclusive environments in the workplace is more urgent than ever.

As a Black, lesbian lawyer, I know all too well what it feels like to exist in spaces that are extremely homogeneous. Early on in my career I regularly attended LGBTQIA events. I was usually one of the only women there and nearly always the only person of colour. Some people might argue that this was just a coincidence, but to me, it seems like a strange one.

One memory stands out in particular. Before I was out at work, I attended my firm’s Pride lunch under the guise of being an ‘ally’. Yet before the first course had even been served, I fled the room, sprinted down the stairs to my floor and discarded my rainbow lanyard in a nearby potted plant. I did not want anyone to think that I was part of the LGBTQIA community, even tangentially.

It was not until I started working and interacting with other lesbian lawyers that I began to feel more comfortable in my own skin. Due to the critical mass we had built, I felt appreciated, connected and supported. The experience taught me that visibility is vital and that creating inclusive spaces is imperative. At a time when LGBTQIA rights are being eroded in some parts of the world and remain precarious in others, creating inclusive spaces, particularly in the workplace, has never been more needed.

“Inclusion means valuing people”

There are lots of aspects to fostering an inclusive environment, from ensuring that everybody feels respected to providing equal opportunities for career progression. Inclusion means valuing people, ensuring they aren’t marginalised and that their ideas are allowed to contribute to the success of the organisation. Of course, eradicating discrimination based on race, gender, age or sexual orientation is crucial. But that, alone, isn’t enough. Inclusion is also about making sure that everyone has a sense of belonging.

In an effort to champion inclusivity in the legal industry, I founded Legally Lesbians, which launched in Lesbian Visibility Week, April 2023. Legally Lesbians involves lesbians and queer individuals in the legal industry or in-house lawyers writing about their careers and reflecting on the importance of lesbian and queer visibility. These inspiring pieces of personal writing are collected to form an article which is published annually by DIVA magazine, with this year’s now live. I set up Legally Lesbians because I was determined to be the positive symbol of visibility and inclusivity that I needed to see when I first entered the legal industry.

“Environments that are inclusive unlock innovation”

The power of inclusion cannot be overstated. Inclusion enables everyone, regardless of background, culture or identity, to thrive. Environments that are inclusive unlock innovation, because diverse perspectives are brought to the fore. Inclusion also forces organisations to be accessible, intentional and accountable. It reassures people that any challenges they face are not insurmountable. The misguided notion that inclusion is about giving people an unfair advantage is lazy.

Ultimately, inclusion is about authenticity, bravery, creativity and, above all, dignity. In the words of lawyer, author and DEI trailblazer Vernā Myers, “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.”

Note: The name ‘Legally Lesbians’ is not in any way linked to the UK Supreme Court judgment For Women Scotland Ltd (Appellant) v The Scottish Ministers (Respondent) [2025] UKSC 16. Jacqui Rhule-Dagher is a proud trans ally.