16 February 2024 10:30 AM

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley: Meet the LGBTQ+ trailblazers making the world a better place

We're spotlighting those in the community making a difference in our 101 list, available now in issue 357 of Attitude magazine

By Attitude Staff

Attitude 101 full list header
Attitude 101 celebrates 101 LGBTQ trailblazers (Image: Attitude)

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley has returned for a fourth time to celebrate the work of trailblazers across the global LGBTQ+ community.

Our special Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app – consists of 10 categories of 10 individuals, who have contributed to the community in a game-changing way. In addition to our ‘Person of the Year’, this brings our list up to 101.

Andrew Scott on the cover of Attitude issue 357
Andrew Scott on the cover of Attitude issue 357 (Image: Ramon Christian/Attitude)

The 10 categories are Media & Broadcast, Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM), Third Sector & Community, Financial & Legal, Fashion, Art & Design, Sport, Travel, Business, and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Person of the year

Graham Norton on the cover of issue 357 of Attitude magazine
Graham appears on the cover of Attitude magazine issue 357 (Image: Tom J. Johnson/ Attitude)

Graham Norton – Broadcaster

Media & Broadcast

Attitude 101
The Media and Broadcast list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Paul Brand – Journalist

Enrique Anarte – Journalist, Openly

Eugene Daniels – Journalist, POLITICO

Sarah Kate Ellis – President and CEO of GLAAD

Sian Elvin – Journalist, the Independent

Hugo Greenhalgh – Journalist, Openly

Juliet Jacques – Writer, filmmaker, broadcaster and academic

Patricia Karvelas – TV and radio host, ABC Australia

Jay Lin – CEO, Portico Media

Josh Parry – Producer and reporter, BBC News

Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism

Attitude 101
The Film, TV, and Music list supported by LA Tourism of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Romy – Musician

Julien Baker – Musician

Iain Bell – Composer

Jonathan Bailey – Actor

Jordan Firstman – Actor and comedian

Troye Sivan – Musician and actor

Andrew Scott – Actor

Ncuti Gatwa – Actor

Mawaan Rizwan  – Actor and comedian

L Devine – Singer-songwriter

Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM)

Composite of Attitude 101 STEM list honour recipients
Our 2024 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley STEM list recipients (Image: Attitude)

Miss Toto – Scientist/drag artist

Dr Alison May Berne – NHS doctor

Dr Craig Poku – Data scientist at Datasparq, and trustee, Pride in STEM

Jaron Soh – Co-founder and CEO, Voda

Kai Kupferschmidt – Science journalist

Dr Vivienne Ming – Co-founder and executive chair, Socos Labs

Professor Giles Oldroyd – Director, Crop Science Centre, University of Cambridge

Patrick Featherstone – Garden designer

Mandeep Soor – Co-founder and CEO, Bendi

Lucy Rogers – CNC programmer and PP engineer, Bentley Motors

Third Sector & Community

Attitude 101
The Third Sector, Community, and Politics list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Jaxon Feeley – Model and campaigner

Catherine Dixon – Activist

Gabriel Attal – French politician

Lady Phyll – Activist

Layla Moran – Politician

Xavier Espot Zamora – Andorran politician

Stefanos Kasselakis – Greek politician

Shawna Baker – Cherokee Nation Supreme Court judge

Sarah McBride – US politician

Dr Rob Berkeley MBE – Activist

Attitude 101
The Financial and Legal list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Krishna Omkar – Lawyer

Dame Inga Beale – Former CEO, Lloyd’s of London

Frank Chen – Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, Taiwan

Amin Kassam – Deputy General Counsel, Bloomberg L.P.

Moriaki Kida – Chairperson and CEO, EY Japan

Matt Measor – Senior Risk & Control Manager, Monzo Bank

Jacqui Rhule-Dagher – Lawyer, Hogan Lovells

Darren Rickards – Managing Director, Bank of America

Shamina Singh – President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Olfert de Wit – Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Continental Europe

Fashion, Art & Design

Attitude 101
The Fashion list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Zhongzhi Ding – Fashion designer

Koko Barno – Model and content creator

Jesse Darling – Artist and poet

Kingsley Gbadegesin – Designer

George Gorg – Model and content creator

Kyle Ho – Designer

Reece King – Model

Giselle Palmer – Ballroom star

Jordan Rossi – Director, photographer and writer

Richie Shazam – Model and photographer

Sport

Attitude 101
The Sport list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Lauren Rowles – Paralympian

Diana Nyad – US swimmer

Caster Semenya – South African runner

Heath Thorpe – Australian gymnast

Jakub Jankto – Footballer, Cagliari Calcio

Tomás González – Chilean gymnast

Robbie Manson – New Zealand rower 

Lucy Clark – Football manager, Sutton United

Kevin Maxen – NFL coach

Justine Lindsay – Cheerleader, US National Football League

Business

Attitude 101
The Business list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Wayne Bruce – Chief Communications and D&I Officer at Bentley Motors

Matthew Ashton – VP of Design, LEGO

Claudia Brind-Woody – Managing Director, IBM

Matt Dabrowski – CEO, OutBritain and OutScotland

Alim A. Dhanji – Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President, Equinox

Saleem Fazal MBE – Lawyer, Taylor Wessing

Rylan Holey – Alliance Lead UKI & MEA: Deloitte & Merkle-Adobe

AJ Fernandez Rivera – Managing Director, Accenture

Emma Springham – Chief Marketing Officer, TSB

Rick R. Suarez – Country President, AstraZeneca Spain

The Future, supported by Clifford Chance

Attitude 101
The Future list, supported by Clifford Chance of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Bella Ramsey – Actor

Miss Benny – Actor and singer

Victoria Canal – Musician

Aidan Hyman – Extreme athlete

Mikaela Loach – Activist

Keir Mather – Labour MP

Felix Mufti – Performer

Reneé Rapp – Actor and musician

Caitlin Rooskrantz – Gymnast

Rylee Spooner – Student

Travel

Attitude 101
The Travel list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

John O’Ceallaigh – Founder, LUTE

Max Aniort – Co-founder and CEO, Le Collectionist

Thea Bardot – CEO, Lightning Travel Recruitment

Phillip Iveson – Commercial Director, TUI

Dan Leveille – Founder, Equaldex

Jo Rzymowska – Non-executive Director, Hays Travel

Charlie Sprinkman – Founder, Everywhere is Queer

Keshav Suri – Executive Director, Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

Natalie Thompson – Board Member, WorldPride Washington, D.C. & InterPride

Anthony Woodman – Vice President of Flying Club & CRM, Virgin Atlantic

