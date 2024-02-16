Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley: Meet the LGBTQ+ trailblazers making the world a better place
We're spotlighting those in the community making a difference in our 101 list, available now in issue 357 of Attitude magazine
Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley has returned for a fourth time to celebrate the work of trailblazers across the global LGBTQ+ community.
Our special Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app – consists of 10 categories of 10 individuals, who have contributed to the community in a game-changing way. In addition to our ‘Person of the Year’, this brings our list up to 101.
The 10 categories are Media & Broadcast, Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM), Third Sector & Community, Financial & Legal, Fashion, Art & Design, Sport, Travel, Business, and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.
Person of the year
Graham Norton – Broadcaster
Media & Broadcast
Paul Brand – Journalist
Enrique Anarte – Journalist, Openly
Eugene Daniels – Journalist, POLITICO
Sarah Kate Ellis – President and CEO of GLAAD
Sian Elvin – Journalist, the Independent
Hugo Greenhalgh – Journalist, Openly
Juliet Jacques – Writer, filmmaker, broadcaster and academic
Patricia Karvelas – TV and radio host, ABC Australia
Jay Lin – CEO, Portico Media
Josh Parry – Producer and reporter, BBC News
Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism
Romy – Musician
Julien Baker – Musician
Iain Bell – Composer
Jonathan Bailey – Actor
Jordan Firstman – Actor and comedian
Troye Sivan – Musician and actor
Andrew Scott – Actor
Ncuti Gatwa – Actor
Mawaan Rizwan – Actor and comedian
L Devine – Singer-songwriter
Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM)
Miss Toto – Scientist/drag artist
Dr Alison May Berne – NHS doctor
Dr Craig Poku – Data scientist at Datasparq, and trustee, Pride in STEM
Jaron Soh – Co-founder and CEO, Voda
Kai Kupferschmidt – Science journalist
Dr Vivienne Ming – Co-founder and executive chair, Socos Labs
Professor Giles Oldroyd – Director, Crop Science Centre, University of Cambridge
Patrick Featherstone – Garden designer
Mandeep Soor – Co-founder and CEO, Bendi
Lucy Rogers – CNC programmer and PP engineer, Bentley Motors
Third Sector & Community
Jaxon Feeley – Model and campaigner
Catherine Dixon – Activist
Gabriel Attal – French politician
Lady Phyll – Activist
Layla Moran – Politician
Xavier Espot Zamora – Andorran politician
Stefanos Kasselakis – Greek politician
Shawna Baker – Cherokee Nation Supreme Court judge
Sarah McBride – US politician
Dr Rob Berkeley MBE – Activist
Financial & Legal
Krishna Omkar – Lawyer
Dame Inga Beale – Former CEO, Lloyd’s of London
Frank Chen – Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, Taiwan
Amin Kassam – Deputy General Counsel, Bloomberg L.P.
Moriaki Kida – Chairperson and CEO, EY Japan
Matt Measor – Senior Risk & Control Manager, Monzo Bank
Jacqui Rhule-Dagher – Lawyer, Hogan Lovells
Darren Rickards – Managing Director, Bank of America
Shamina Singh – President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Olfert de Wit – Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Continental Europe
Fashion, Art & Design
Zhongzhi Ding – Fashion designer
Koko Barno – Model and content creator
Jesse Darling – Artist and poet
Kingsley Gbadegesin – Designer
George Gorg – Model and content creator
Kyle Ho – Designer
Reece King – Model
Giselle Palmer – Ballroom star
Jordan Rossi – Director, photographer and writer
Richie Shazam – Model and photographer
Sport
Lauren Rowles – Paralympian
Diana Nyad – US swimmer
Caster Semenya – South African runner
Heath Thorpe – Australian gymnast
Jakub Jankto – Footballer, Cagliari Calcio
Tomás González – Chilean gymnast
Robbie Manson – New Zealand rower
Lucy Clark – Football manager, Sutton United
Kevin Maxen – NFL coach
Justine Lindsay – Cheerleader, US National Football League
Business
Wayne Bruce – Chief Communications and D&I Officer at Bentley Motors
Matthew Ashton – VP of Design, LEGO
Claudia Brind-Woody – Managing Director, IBM
Matt Dabrowski – CEO, OutBritain and OutScotland
Alim A. Dhanji – Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President, Equinox
Saleem Fazal MBE – Lawyer, Taylor Wessing
Rylan Holey – Alliance Lead UKI & MEA: Deloitte & Merkle-Adobe
AJ Fernandez Rivera – Managing Director, Accenture
Emma Springham – Chief Marketing Officer, TSB
Rick R. Suarez – Country President, AstraZeneca Spain
The Future, supported by Clifford Chance
Bella Ramsey – Actor
Miss Benny – Actor and singer
Victoria Canal – Musician
Aidan Hyman – Extreme athlete
Mikaela Loach – Activist
Keir Mather – Labour MP
Felix Mufti – Performer
Reneé Rapp – Actor and musician
Caitlin Rooskrantz – Gymnast
Rylee Spooner – Student
Travel
John O’Ceallaigh – Founder, LUTE
Max Aniort – Co-founder and CEO, Le Collectionist
Thea Bardot – CEO, Lightning Travel Recruitment
Phillip Iveson – Commercial Director, TUI
Dan Leveille – Founder, Equaldex
Jo Rzymowska – Non-executive Director, Hays Travel
Charlie Sprinkman – Founder, Everywhere is Queer
Keshav Suri – Executive Director, Lalit Suri Hospitality Group
Natalie Thompson – Board Member, WorldPride Washington, D.C. & InterPride
Anthony Woodman – Vice President of Flying Club & CRM, Virgin Atlantic