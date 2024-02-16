Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley: Meet the LGBTQ+ trailblazers making the world a better place

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley has returned for a fourth time to celebrate the work of trailblazers across the global LGBTQ+ community.

Our special Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app – consists of 10 categories of 10 individuals, who have contributed to the community in a game-changing way. In addition to our ‘Person of the Year’, this brings our list up to 101.

Andrew Scott on the cover of Attitude issue 357 (Image: Ramon Christian/Attitude)

The 10 categories are Media & Broadcast, Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM), Third Sector & Community, Financial & Legal, Fashion, Art & Design, Sport, Travel, Business, and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Person of the year

Graham appears on the cover of Attitude magazine issue 357 (Image: Tom J. Johnson/ Attitude)

Graham Norton – Broadcaster

Media & Broadcast

The Media and Broadcast list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Paul Brand – Journalist

Enrique Anarte – Journalist, Openly

Eugene Daniels – Journalist, POLITICO

Sarah Kate Ellis – President and CEO of GLAAD

Sian Elvin – Journalist, the Independent

Hugo Greenhalgh – Journalist, Openly

Juliet Jacques – Writer, filmmaker, broadcaster and academic

Patricia Karvelas – TV and radio host, ABC Australia

Jay Lin – CEO, Portico Media

Josh Parry – Producer and reporter, BBC News

Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism

The Film, TV, and Music list supported by LA Tourism of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Romy – Musician

Julien Baker – Musician

Iain Bell – Composer

Jonathan Bailey – Actor

Jordan Firstman – Actor and comedian

Troye Sivan – Musician and actor

Andrew Scott – Actor

Ncuti Gatwa – Actor

Mawaan Rizwan – Actor and comedian

L Devine – Singer-songwriter

Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM)

Our 2024 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley STEM list recipients (Image: Attitude)

Miss Toto – Scientist/drag artist

Dr Alison May Berne – NHS doctor

Dr Craig Poku – Data scientist at Datasparq, and trustee, Pride in STEM

Jaron Soh – Co-founder and CEO, Voda

Kai Kupferschmidt – Science journalist

Dr Vivienne Ming – Co-founder and executive chair, Socos Labs

Professor Giles Oldroyd – Director, Crop Science Centre, University of Cambridge

Patrick Featherstone – Garden designer

Mandeep Soor – Co-founder and CEO, Bendi

Lucy Rogers – CNC programmer and PP engineer, Bentley Motors

Third Sector & Community

The Third Sector, Community, and Politics list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Jaxon Feeley – Model and campaigner

Catherine Dixon – Activist

Gabriel Attal – French politician

Lady Phyll – Activist

Layla Moran – Politician

Xavier Espot Zamora – Andorran politician

Stefanos Kasselakis – Greek politician

Shawna Baker – Cherokee Nation Supreme Court judge

Sarah McBride – US politician

Dr Rob Berkeley MBE – Activist

Financial & Legal

The Financial and Legal list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Krishna Omkar – Lawyer

Dame Inga Beale – Former CEO, Lloyd’s of London

Frank Chen – Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, Taiwan

Amin Kassam – Deputy General Counsel, Bloomberg L.P.

Moriaki Kida – Chairperson and CEO, EY Japan

Matt Measor – Senior Risk & Control Manager, Monzo Bank

Jacqui Rhule-Dagher – Lawyer, Hogan Lovells

Darren Rickards – Managing Director, Bank of America

Shamina Singh – President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Olfert de Wit – Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Continental Europe

Fashion, Art & Design

The Fashion list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Zhongzhi Ding – Fashion designer

Koko Barno – Model and content creator

Jesse Darling – Artist and poet

Kingsley Gbadegesin – Designer

George Gorg – Model and content creator

Kyle Ho – Designer

Reece King – Model

Giselle Palmer – Ballroom star

Jordan Rossi – Director, photographer and writer

Richie Shazam – Model and photographer

Sport

The Sport list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Lauren Rowles – Paralympian

Diana Nyad – US swimmer

Caster Semenya – South African runner

Heath Thorpe – Australian gymnast

Jakub Jankto – Footballer, Cagliari Calcio

Tomás González – Chilean gymnast

Robbie Manson – New Zealand rower

Lucy Clark – Football manager, Sutton United

Kevin Maxen – NFL coach

Justine Lindsay – Cheerleader, US National Football League

Business

The Business list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Wayne Bruce – Chief Communications and D&I Officer at Bentley Motors

Matthew Ashton – VP of Design, LEGO

Claudia Brind-Woody – Managing Director, IBM

Matt Dabrowski – CEO, OutBritain and OutScotland

Alim A. Dhanji – Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President, Equinox

Saleem Fazal MBE – Lawyer, Taylor Wessing

Rylan Holey – Alliance Lead UKI & MEA: Deloitte & Merkle-Adobe

AJ Fernandez Rivera – Managing Director, Accenture

Emma Springham – Chief Marketing Officer, TSB

Rick R. Suarez – Country President, AstraZeneca Spain

The Future, supported by Clifford Chance

The Future list, supported by Clifford Chance of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

Bella Ramsey – Actor

Miss Benny – Actor and singer

Victoria Canal – Musician

Aidan Hyman – Extreme athlete

Mikaela Loach – Activist

Keir Mather – Labour MP

Felix Mufti – Performer

Reneé Rapp – Actor and musician

Caitlin Rooskrantz – Gymnast

Rylee Spooner – Student

Travel

The Travel list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude)

John O’Ceallaigh – Founder, LUTE

Max Aniort – Co-founder and CEO, Le Collectionist

Thea Bardot – CEO, Lightning Travel Recruitment

Phillip Iveson – Commercial Director, TUI

Dan Leveille – Founder, Equaldex

Jo Rzymowska – Non-executive Director, Hays Travel

Charlie Sprinkman – Founder, Everywhere is Queer

Keshav Suri – Executive Director, Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

Natalie Thompson – Board Member, WorldPride Washington, D.C. & InterPride

Anthony Woodman – Vice President of Flying Club & CRM, Virgin Atlantic