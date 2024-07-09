Kyron Hamilton undergoes fabulous drag makeover by Drag Race UK’s Ella Vaday

TikTok comedy star Kyron Hamilton has swapped his lanyards for lippy in a drag makeover by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday in our exclusive Queen for a Day video series.

While Kyron admitted to having tried drag before during lockdown, describing it as “Tia Koffi the first time round”, he fully embraced his new transformation. Donning a stunning outfit from the Brighton Birdcage, Kyron quipped that he felt ready to “go straight into EastEnders” as his newly minted drag persona.

Ella and Kyron also chatted about their favourite Pride memories, with Kyron noting that he’s relatively new to Pride celebrations, having attended only a handful in the UK. However, they excitedly discussed the possibility of attending WorldPride 2025 in Washington, DC next year.

“Think of the shenanigans they’re going to pull off for a 50th anniversary” – Kyron Hamilton on Capital Pride at Washington WorldPride

Kyron also spoke of his excitement for WorldPride, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride. “Think of the shenanigans they’re going to pull off for a 50th anniversary. If I have a 50-year anniversary of something, it’s going to be big, right? We will be there!”

Kyron hopes to be able to attend WorldPride 2025 in Washington, DC next year (Image: Markus Bidaux/Attitude)

From iconic museums like the National Museum of African American History and Culture to the awe-inspiring National Air and Space Museum, Washington, DC offers a wealth of cultural and historical experiences for visitors to explore all-year round.

The city’s vibrant nightlife scene, with numerous LGBTQ+ friendly bars and clubs in neighbourhoods like Dupont Circle and Shaw, and its diverse culinary scene from innovative fusion restaurants to beloved local eateries, guarantee there’s always something fabulous to do of an evening. And for a touch of nature, there’s the city’s lush parks and gardens, such as the picturesque Tidal Basin or the sprawling Theodore Roosevelt Island.

WorldPride 2025 in Washington, DC promises a most splendid celebration

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington, DC between 23 May and 8 June, marking the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride celebrations. Over 16 days, the city will host a dazzling array of events, including a massive march that follows the route of freedom fighters such as Martin Luther King Jr.

Attendees of Capital Pride 2024 mark the arrival of WorldPride 2025 (Image: Provided) Capital Pride 2024 is already ringing in WorldPride 2025 (Image: Provided) Capital Pride will celebrate its 50th year at WorldPride 2025 (Image: washington.org) Capital Pride Parade (Image: Provided) Drag brunch at Officina (Image: Provided) John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Image: Destination DC)

The closing weekend of WorldPride 2025 on 7 and 8 June will also see two days of music and partying thanks to the Capital Pride Festival taking over 100 acres of parkland in the heart of the city amid the iconic National Mall. Expect hundreds of stalls, music, food, and entertainment stages to keep you entertained, fed, hydrated, and feeling fabulous.

Kyron Hamilton transforms into ‘Simply Sue’

Coming right out with it, Kyron chose “Simply Sue” for his newly glammed-up persona. He painted a picture of Sue as “iconic” and ready to make an entrance, joking that she could be “Sharon’s long-lost cousin” on EastEnders.

Embodying the character, Kyron quipped that Sue felt “invincible” and “sexy”. When asked about the transformation process, he joked about the discomfort of tucking for the first time: “Took my breath away at first.”

The TikTok star added that he hopes to one day take the stage as Simply Sue at a future WorldPride celebration. We’d buy a ticket just for that. With Ella Vaday’s expert touch and Kyron’s natural charisma, Simply Sue is ready to take on the world – and maybe even strut into the White House à la Olivia Pope at WorldPride 2025.

(Image: Provided; Design: Richard Burn/Attitude)

Queen for a Day also features Tom Allen and comedy comrade Suzi Ruffell undergoing their own drag transformations by the fabulous Ella Vaday. Do we wish the four would form a super group and take over the main stage of WorldPride 2025? Yes. Yes we do.

