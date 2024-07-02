Suzi Ruffell undergoes jaw-dropping drag makeover by Drag Race UK’s Ella Vaday

Broadcaster and comedian Suzi Ruffell has undergone a dramatic drag makeover by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday, revealing an ultra-glamourous diva served with a side of old-world sass.

the Queen for a Day series is part of Attitude Pride at Home 2024, to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) for LGBTQ+ causes.

Suzi went full-on with her transformation, complete with a blonde wig and fabulous makeup, donning a glittering body suit and gorgeous jewels from the Brighton Birdcage. Seeing herself in drag for the first time, the funny woman quipped, “How is this the best I’ve ever looked? All I needed to do was move my eyebrows, wear a wig, and have four hours with a drag queen.” That’s all it takes, apparently.

Suzi also shared how excited she’d be to attend WorldPride 2025, joking that she’d love to go as Allison Janney in West Wing. “Ten people would get it, but for them it would be huge,” she said.

“It was so enormous in a way that I hadn’t really grasped how big a Pride could be” Suzi Ruffell on WorldPride

The pair also gossiped about their favourite Pride memories, with Suzi noting that one of her best experiences was attending WorldPride with fellow comedian Tom Allen (who has also undergone his own drag transformation). “It was so enormous in a way that I hadn’t really grasped how big a Pride could be,” Suzi told Ella mid-transformation when discussing her own experience of WorldPride.

Suzi says she’d love to attend WorldPride 2025 in Washington, DC dressed as a West Wing character (Image: Markus Bidaux/Attitude)

WorldPride 2025 is set to be hosted in Washington, DC from 23 May to 8 June next year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the city’s Capital Pride festivities. During this period, the city will be aflame with a massive array of events, including an impressive march that will trace the footsteps of legendary civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr and Marian Anderson.

Capital Pride 2024 parade (Image: Provided) The parade is always a highlight of Washington, DC’s Pride celebrations (Image: Provided) The city will be abuzz with a party vibe for WorldPride 2025 (Image: Provided)

The grand finale of WorldPride 2025 will take place on 7 and 8 June 2025, featuring a spectacular two-day Capital Pride Festival. The event will transform 100 acres of the city’s iconic National Mall into a buzzing celebration, complete with hundreds of food and craft stalls, as well as stages showcasing the best music and entertainment acts.

The perfect year-round destination

Washington, DC is a year-round destination known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The city is home to the renowned Smithsonian Institution, a network of top-notch museums, and the impressive US Capitol building, offering visitors endless opportunities for discovery and enlightenment. For those seeking the thrill of nightlife, Washington, DC boasts a bewildering array of LGBTQ+ friendly bars and clubs.

Gastronomes will find themselves in culinary heaven, as the city’s food scene is a tantalising blend of fine-dining establishments and beloved local eateries, serving up a wide range of dishes from across the globe. And when it’s time to recharge, Washington, DC’s parks and gardens provide the perfect escape, with the stunning National Arboretum and the vast Rock Creek Park serving as tranquil havens amid this bustling metropolis.

Brace yourself as Suzi Ruffell transforms into Lezza Minnelli

After discussion on her drag name – with options ranging from “Lezzie McGuire” to “Lez Dennis” – Suzi landied on “Lezza Minnelli”. We wonder if she’s trying to tell us something?

Embracing her newfound glamour and sass, Suzi mused, “Maybe I should wear this look all the time. What do you think?” Yes. Our answer is a resounding yes.

The comedian added that she hopes to bring Lezza Minnelli to the next WorldPride main stage, showcasing her sparkling personality and love for jazz hands with Washington, DC. Let’s please make this happen.

Tom Allen and Kyron Hamilton also starring in Queen for a Day

Queen for a Day, sponsored by Washington, D.C. (Image design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

Queen for a Day also features Suzi’s comedy comrade Tom Allen and hilarious TikTok sensation Kyron Hamilton, as they undergo their own drag transformations by the fabulous Ella Vaday. Which one of the three is main stage material? You decide.

