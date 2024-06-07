Attitude Pride at Home: Digital celebration of love returns for 2024

Pride season is officially here, and with it comes the return of Attitude’s Pride at Home digital celebration.

Across June and July, we’ll celebrate Pride the best way we know how – by platforming our beautiful rainbow family in a series of fabulous videos across our digital and social platforms.

We’ll see the likes of comedians Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell get glammed up by Drag Race UK icon Ella Vaday, and Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala share the books that mean the most to him.

Meanwhile, everyday members of our community will also open up on the topics of what Pride means to them and the importance of safe spaces.

Supported by our partners Washington, D.C., Hays Travel, Brand USA and Skechers, Attitude Pride at Home is to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) for LGBT causes.

The AMF has offered financial support to the likes of the Black Trans Foundation, akt, Curly’s Legacy, Elton John AIDS Foundation, The Food Chain, Kaleidoscope Trust, LGBT Youth Scotland, Mermaids, Stonewall UK, Switchboard LGBT and many more worthy organisations.

To donate £3, £5, £10 or £20 to the AMF, text PAH3, PAH5, PAH10 or PAH20 to 70480. You can also click here to donate to the AMF online.

Curious about what’s in store for Attitude Pride at Home 2024? Here are the four video series that will be helping us embrace the Pride spirit this year.

Queen for a Day, sponsored by Washington, D.C. (Image design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

Ever wanted to know what Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell or Kyron Hamilton would look like in a full face of drag makeup and a sparkly frock? Us neither. But we promise that you’ll want to see this.

Guided by the fair and fabulous hand of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK royalty Ella Vaday, our three comedy heroes go through the ultimate high-glam makeover and discover their inner divas. It will get messy and it WILL get fabulous, as the fab four also chat about their favourite Pride memories and what it means to them.

Will our hilarious trio end up giving goddess, or garbage? To judge for yourself, check out the first video in the series from Monday 24 June.

Representation Matters

Representation matters (Image design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

While seeing ourselves represented in media is vital to our self-worth, this is even more crucial for young queer folk.

Seeing ourselves in films, on TV and within lyrics can make us feel like we belong even before we find our chosen family. So, we’ve reached out to some LGBTQ+ noteworthy names to tell us when they first felt represented in media.

We’ll hear the views of Big Brother icon Jordan Sangha, Bridgerton actor James Phoon, and Unicorn star Jason Patel.

The first in the Representation Matters series drops on Monday 10 June.

The Library is Open

The Library is Open (Image design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

Avid queer readers and allies alike come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ literature. Join us as passionate individuals recommend their favourite books that explore the diverse experiences of the queer community.

From groundbreaking classics to contemporary gems, our shelves are stocked with stories that inspire, empower, and enlighten. Among are bookworms Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala and travel experts The Nomadic Boys, taking us on a journey of literary excellence.

Join us in the library from Tuesday 11 June.

Safe Spaces

Safe Spaces (Image design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

For so many of us, having a space in which we can be ourselves is something we may take for granted. There’s nothing better than finding that spot where you can just be you, whether that’s a bar, a bookshop, or anywhere in between.

In this series, we drop by three queer hotspots and meet a host of wonderful humans who explain why safe spaces are so vital, and what makes theirs so important.

Come to our Safe Space from Wednesday 12 June.

What Pride Means to Me

What Pride Means to Me (Image design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

What does Pride to LGBTQ+ people in 2024?

We try to discover the true heartbeat of Pride with a series of vox pops featuring LGBTQ+ individuals sharing their personal perspectives on the importance of Pride for the community as well as what it means to them. From heartfelt reflections to powerful declarations and important reminders of solidarity, we amplify diverse voices from across the community and celebrate the essence of the season.

The first episode of What Pride Means to Me will launch on Thursday 13 June.