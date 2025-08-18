Family of The Vivienne launch addiction support sessions in Drag Race star’s memory

The family of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne have launched a new support group for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, in honour of the late performer.

James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, died in January aged 32 following a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of ketamine. The drag star had previously spoken openly about their own struggles with addiction.

Their sister, Chanel Williams, has now set up House of The Vivienne sessions at Ty Enfys coffee shop in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, where the siblings grew up.

The weekly Tuesday meetings, organised in partnership with Sanctuary Trust, Adferiad and other substance abuse charities, aim to create a safe and stigma-free space.

“There’s still a stigma around ketamine use and that’s costing lives” – Chanel Williams

“This is for anyone who feels alone,” Chanel told BBC News. “James would want you to know you matter, your life matters and there is help. There is always hope.”

She added: “Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK. There’s still a stigma around ketamine use and that’s costing lives. We want to break that stigma and create a place where people feel safe to say I need help.”

The Vivienne had a long period of sobriety but relapsed before their death. Chanel said she believes stigma, alongside the pressures of a high-profile career, stopped them from seeking professional help.

“James brought sparkle and joy wherever they went,” Chanel told the BBC. “But they also knew the darkness of addiction. That’s why House of The Vivienne isn’t just about telling people to stop – it’s about meeting them where they are, without judgement, and showing them there’s a way forward.”

Dear Viv documentary coming soon

The launch comes as the BBC prepares to air Dear Viv, a one-hour tribute documentary produced by World of Wonder with the blessing of Williams’ family.

Broadcasting on 28 August on BBC Three and iPlayer, the film charts their journey from childhood in North Wales to global recognition, with tributes from drag peers including Baga Chipz, Danny Beard, Raja, Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change.

Williams rose to fame as the inaugural winner of Drag Race UK in 2019, later competing on the US all-winners season and making history as the first drag queen to appear on Dancing on Ice.

Anyone affected by substance addiction in the UK can find information on services available to them on the Frank website.