Dr Ranj demystifies male circumcision, from medical facts to comfort and advice

Pub conversations among the gay community can cover a truly Olympic range. One minute, it’s politics; the next, it’s porn; then suddenly you’re knee-deep in a debate about whether oat milk is ruining civilisation. This time, though, the subject that landed on the sticky table between our pints and Proseccos was male circumcision.

As the medic in the group, I’m used to being the unofficial “ask me anything” guy. Rashes, lumps, late-night Googling spirals – nothing is off limits. But what genuinely surprised me was just how little my non-medical friends knew about circumcision. Not just the how, but the why. And that gap in understanding says a lot about how squeamish we still are when it comes to talking honestly about men’s bodies.

The history of circumcision

Historically, male circumcision has been rooted in religious and cultural traditions. It’s commonly practised in Judaism and Islam, and in countries like the USA and parts of South Africa. It’s often carried out in early childhood. For many families, it’s viewed as a rite of passage, a marker of identity, or simply “how it’s always been done”.

But here’s where things get complicated. Circumcision is an irreversible surgical procedure often performed on a child who cannot consent. Increasingly, there’s a strong argument that carrying out an unnecessary operation on someone without their permission is ethically problematic, and that maybe circumcision belongs more in the history books than modern medicine.

It’s also not risk-free. While serious complications are uncommon, they do happen. Bleeding, infection, scarring and, in rare cases, permanent disfigurement, are all recognised risks. Removing the foreskin also leaves the head of the penis permanently exposed. Over time, the skin adapts, often becoming less sensitive, which for some people can affect sexual sensation and function later in life.

There is now a growing movement of men worldwide who were circumcised as children without consent and feel harmed by it – physically, psychologically, or both. Their voices are part of a much wider conversation we can no longer ignore.

When is circumcision medically necessary?

The foreskin is there to protect the head of the penis. However, what many boys and men (including my pub companions) don’t realise is that circumcision can sometimes be medically warranted. This is where nuance really matters.

The most common reason is a condition where the foreskin is too tight (called phimosis). This can mean it can’t be pulled back at all, or – worse – it retracts and then gets stuck, causing pain and swelling. A healthy foreskin should move easily back and forth. If not, it’s worth chatting to your doctor about it. This isn’t just about hygiene – it also matters for comfort during sex.

Recurrent infections under the foreskin (called balanitis) are another reason circumcision may be recommended, particularly if other treatments haven’t worked. In these cases, the procedure is usually done later in life, with the full permission of the individual involved. That consent is key.

The consent question and bodily autonomy

Circumcision is not a minor procedure. It alters the body permanently. So it’s time we asked some uncomfortable questions: is it ethical to circumcise boys for cultural or religious reasons when there is no medical need? If we rightly condemn and criminalise female genital mutilation because it violates bodily autonomy, why are we so hesitant to interrogate non-medical male circumcision?

Some people describe unnecessary circumcision as male genital mutilation — a term that makes others deeply uncomfortable. But discomfort isn’t a reason to shut the conversation down. If bodily autonomy truly matters, then consent has to be central, regardless of gender.

We need better education around foreskins, full stop. Boys are born with them, yet many grow up not knowing what they’re for or how to look after them. That’s a failure of health education, plain and simple.

Sure, cultural and religious traditions deserve respect, but that should never be at the expense of an individual’s right to make decisions about their own body. This isn’t about shaming parents or attacking faith. It’s about recognising that our understanding of ethics, consent and long-term health evolves. Medicine does too.

If we can talk openly about sex, pleasure and wellbeing – in pubs, clinics and magazines like this – then we can certainly talk about foreskins. Calling out unnecessary circumcision isn’t wrong… perhaps it’s time.

Doctors’s advice on male circumcision

Recent research from the UK Office for National Statistics showed that deaths among same-sex-attracted people in England and Wales were significantly higher than among their heterosexual counterparts. The reasons are complex, including suicide, drugs, alcohol and poorer mental wellbeing. However, within the community, we’ve known this for some time.

The news should serve as a reminder that we need to take more care of ourselves and each other. If you are struggling, then ask for help. You can – and deserve to – feel better. For more information and support please visit the Switchboard official website.

This is a feature appearing in Attitude’s March/April 2026 issue.