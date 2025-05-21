National Dog Survey 2025: 99% of owners say their dog is family – do you?

The UK’s biggest dog survey is back – and Dogs Trust wants to hear from you. Whether you’ve got a four-legged flatmate who thinks they own the place or just melt at the sight of a passing pooch, your voice will help shape the future for dogs.

The National Dog Survey 2025 is open to everyone in the UK aged 18 and over, and takes just 15 minutes to complete. It’s your chance to share what life with dogs really looks like – the good, the messy and the covered-in-mud. Whether you’re raising a pandemic pup, cuddling a golden oldie, or just hoping to adopt one day, your voice helps shape the support Dogs Trust offers to dogs and their humans.

The survey’s open until 23 June and is proudly sponsored by People’s Postcode Lottery, whose players have raised over £26 million for Dogs Trust since 2013.

Why does it matter?

(Image: Dogs Trust)

Because dogs are everything. They get us out of bed (sometimes far too early), keep us moving, and make us feel loved. But they can also be a handful – just ask Carrie Bradshaw and her destroyed Manolos.

This is the fourth year of the survey, and each time it paints a fuller picture of life with dogs in the UK. From pandemic puppies now entering their “teen” phase, to first-time owners navigating the dog park politics, things are changing. The survey helps gives a snapshot of now, and a tool for shaping what’s next.

Last year’s survey saw over 406,000 people take part, with the results finding:

96% of owners said their dog improved their mental health

78% said their dog was a key part of their identity

99% of owners said their dog is family ; 89% call them their best friend

; 89% call them their Teddy and Poppy were the UK’s most popular names for dogs

for dogs Miniature Dachshunds jumped from 28th to 4th in popularity over 10 year

Once the results are in, you’ll be able to see how your dog’s behaviour compares against thousands of others. From doorbell drama to separation struggles, you’ll get a sense of how your dog stacks up.

No dog? No problem.

(Image: Dogs Trust)

The survey isn’t just for owners. If you don’t currently have a dog, you can still take part. Maybe you’re planning to adopt, live in a pet-free building, volunteer at a shelter, or just generally adore dogs from afar. Whatever your situation, Dogs Trust wants to know what matters to you.

Take part in the National Dog Survey 2025

Whether you’re on the bus, waiting for your pasta to boil, or pinned to the sofa by a snoring spaniel who refuses to be moved, now’s your chance. Grab your phone, spill the doggy tea, and help Dogs Trust make life better for every good boy and girl out there.