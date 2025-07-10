Crispin by Tavo review: the crash-tested travel crate making dog safety look good

If you’ve ever braked hard with your dog in the back, you’ll know the sudden flash of panic that comes with it. We buckle ourselves in, but too many pet parents leave their dogs unrestrained on the road (either out of habit, or just because they don’t know any better).

Tavo, the pet safety brand behind a full range of travel gear, including carriers, car seats and now the new Crispin crate, wants to change that mindset. And after testing the Crispin myself while caring for my sister’s Boston terrier Louie, I can certainly say that it sets a new benchmark for both safety and style – and Louie agrees.

Both Louie (left) and Boo love using the Crispin (Image: Dale Fox)

Crispin is designed for medium-sized dogs (up to 25kg), like Border Collies, Spaniels and Staffies. It’s tall, airy, and impact-tested to the same rigorous standards as a child’s car seat. It secures easily into your vehicle with ISOFIX latches and a top tether – meaning no shifting around, and no risk of the crate turning into a projectile in the event of an accident.

Tavo Crispin in Merle Tavo Crispin in Merle Tavo Crispin in Merle

Fitting it in the car was surprisingly straightforward, with no fiddly straps or guesswork. The ISOFIX arms clip directly into the vehicle’s anchor points, and the top tether clicks around the back. Once in, it feels solid, and you can actually hear the quality in the clicks.

Inside, it’s both cosy and roomy. Louie had enough space to lie down fully, turn around, and settle. The mesh windows give him a view without overstimulation, and the dual zips on either side make getting him in and out a breeze. You get two machine-washable mattress pads – one plush, one durable – and a memory foam side-impact panel adds another layer of safety.

The Crispin clips easily into your vehicle’s seats (Image: Tavo) Its ISOFIX connectors store away discretely (Image: Tavo) A mesh panel means your pet can travel in comfort (Image: Tavo)

And as a bonus: when I wasn’t using it in the car, I brought it inside and it instantly became Louie’s new favourite nap spot. It’s smart-looking enough to blend into a room, and dogs genuinely seem to love the Crispin as a cosy den. Louie’s sister Boo certainly agrees, as she not only joined Louie, but claimed the space for herself.

Tavo Crispin Pet Travel Crate with ISOFIX

(up to 24.9kg) Comfort: Crash-tested, tall and roomy design with mesh ventilation, dual zippered doors for easy access, plush and durable machine-washable mattress pads, collapsible frame for indoor use as a bed. Materials: Premium, flame-retardant-free fabrics with eco-friendly antimicrobial treatment. Vegan leather handle and structured, wipeable base. Safety: Integrated ISOFIX latches, top tether, and SIP guard with Tailor tech™ energy-absorbing memory foam. Benchmarked to UN ECE R129 child seat standards. Features: Folds flat for space-saving storage, includes carry bag, dust cover, leash set and Side Impact Protection panel. Locking zippers and secure mesh panels for airflow and visibility. Dog size guide: Ideal for breeds up to 24.9kg including Border Collies, Whippets, Springer Spaniels and Staffies. Available now direct from Tavo – £375

Tavo’s own research shows that more than half of UK dog owners have been distracted by their pet while driving, and 59% don’t restrain their dogs at all, often assuming it’s unnecessary for short trips. But the reality is, in a crash, an unrestrained dog can be thrown with a force dozens of times its own weight. It’s not just unsafe for them – it’s dangerous for everyone else in the car too.

Crispin changes that. It’s a travel crate, but it’s also a car safety system, a portable den, and honestly, the only travel solution I’d now trust for my dogs.

The Crispin Pet Travel Crate is available in two colours – Merle and Onyx – and forms part of Tavo’s wider safety range.

Other options include Dupree (a carrier for smaller pets), Maeve (a seat for pets up to 13.6kg), Hendrick (a car seat and flexible carrier) and Roscoe wheels to convert both the Maeve and Hendrick into strollers.