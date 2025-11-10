Leading UK chemsex non-profit to host art auction raising awareness and vital funds for free support

Controlling Chemsex is set to host a special fundraising art auction at The Ivy Club in London, raising funds so that the organisation can continue offering free support to those affected by chemsex.

The auction, held on 23 November 2025, will showcase a selection of artworks donated by established and emerging contemporary artists, photographers, and creatives, ranging from glass sculptures to oil paintings.

Highlights include a photograph by rising Brazilian artist Fernanda Liberti, whose work explores identity, culture, and community, resonating deeply with the gay community affected by chemsex.

(Image: Fernanda Libert)

Chemsex refers to the use of drugs during sexual activity to enhance or prolong the experience. It is often associated with higher-risk sexual behaviours, increasing the likelihood of contracting HIV, other STIs and developing addiction.

According to a study by Controlling Chemsex earlier this year, 75% of queer people in the UK don’t consider chemsex to be a serious issue, and 34% say they aren’t familiar with it.

Raising awareness at the event, collectors will also have the opportunity to acquire an exclusive edition from the iconic gay artistic duo Gilbert & George, as well as a piece by Italian artist Mimmo Paladino.

Other works available include Maria Teresa Ortoleva’s innovative perspex wall piece, Jennifer Morrison’s vibrant oil painting Whoop, and Masom Storm’s socially charged oil painting Your Name’s Not Down, You’re Not Coming In.

Many of the artworks will be sold without reserve, meaning they do not have a minimum price set, maximising participation and offering attendees a unique chance to own the pieces.

Organisers said: “This event will raise vital funds to ensure our organisation can continue offering free support to all those affected – directly or indirectly – by chemsex.”

The statement concluded: “Featuring fine dining, inspiring art, and the chance to make a meaningful impact through creative giving.”

Founded in 2020, Controlling Chemsex supports individuals affected by addiction, providing free one-to-one support, harm reduction, and recovery pathways.

The art auction takes place on Saturday, 23 November 2025, at The Ivy in London from 6:30 PM onwards– tickets are available on Ticket Tailor.