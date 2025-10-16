ChatGPT to introduce ‘erotica for verified adults’, allowing users to generate NSFW content

ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman has announced the AI platform will allow adult content starting December 2025, enabling users to create their own erotic content.

The OpenAI co-founder announced that the change will apply only to verified adult users as part of the company’s new “treat adult users like adults” approach.

This move coincides with the rollout of age verification measures, introduced in the UK in July, which have implemented NSFW age restrictions on adult websites, social media platforms and dating apps such as Grindr.

Altman shared the news on X, saying the company plans to relax previous restrictions once the age-gating system is fully in place.

“We will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults” – Sam Altman on introducing NSFW content on ChatGPT

He wrote: “In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.”

While details are limited, the decision could allow both written and visual erotic content, given ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities and OpenAI’s new AI video tool, Sora.

Altman emphasised that users will not encounter such material unless they specifically request it, noting that OpenAI had previously avoided adult content due to mental health and safety concerns.

“Wasn’t it like 10 weeks ago that you said you were proud you hadn’t put a sexbot in chatgpt?” – one user commented

We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue we wanted to get this right.



Now that we have… — Sam Altman (@sama) October 14, 2025

The announcement marks a notable shift for the platform, as Altman had previously expressed how proud he was that the company had not introduced “sexbot avatars.”

The reversal has sparked a mix of reactions online, with one use commenting to X: “Wasn’t it like 10 weeks ago that you said you were proud you hadn’t put a sexbot in chatgpt?”

Another wrote: “My kids use ChatGPT on my account. This decision makes me worried about them accidentally seeing adult content.”

OpenAI’s decision comes as competitors, including Elon Musk’s xAI, explore AI companionship and adult interactions.

As ChatGPT expands from a productivity and learning tool into a broader entertainment platform, the company faces questions about ethics, safety and cultural impact in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.