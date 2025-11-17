Win a luxury Euro break as British Airways teams with Attitude for Pride Awards prize draw – ENTER HERE

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards 2025 partner British Airways is giving readers the chance to win a pair of business class flights from London Gatwick to their choice of short-haul destination, plus three nights’ hotel accommodation.

All hopefuls need to do is complete a quick five-minute travel survey to be in the running for the prize draw… and just like that, one of the Christmas presents is sorted.

The competition closes at 11:59pm on Sunday 30th November. Applicants must be 16 or older and a UK resident to enter.

In 2025, British Airways flew three of this year’s Attitude Pride Awards winners to and from their European countries, so they could be celebrated in person for their remarkable heroism and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Attitude Pride Awards, returned for a ninth year this summer, remaining the LGBTQ+ community’s biggest and most heartfelt Pride celebration, spotlighting the extraordinary real-life stories of our chosen family.

In a chance to win the free festive getaway, imagine a Christmas wonderland in Vienna or a change of scenery with a cocktail in hand on the sunny beaches of Spain. Take the short, snappy survey HERE, courtesy of British Airways.

Please note the below terms and conditions:



– The prize winner must be at least 18 years of age at the time of winning the flights

– The prize winner must be a UK resident

– The prize is valid on any return BA Euroflyer operated flight departing from London Gatwick

– We will try to honour your preferred travel dates, however, please note that these are subject to availability and seats allocated to prizewinners are limited, especially during peak travel period

– Please request your preferred flights at least 8 weeks prior to departure

– Travel on British Airways codeshare and alliance partner airlines and franchises is not permitted

– Travel must be completed by 30/11/2026

– The hotel accommodation will be booked and selected by British Airways Holidays based on availability, at a minimum 3* property, based on 2 adults sharing one room

– Reservation changes are not permitted after tickets have been confirmed and issued

– Tickets are not transferable, have no cash value and are not for resale

– Tickets can be only offered to a third party (e.g. for a charity fundraising event) with permission from BA Euroflyer

– Tickets are booked in Club Europe (Business Class)

– Your ticket includes 2 pieces of checked baggage of up to 23kg per person

– No Avios or Tier Points can be gained through this prize

– Passengers must travel together. The splitting of the prize is not permitted

– Please arrange travel insurance, spending money, car hire, accommodation and entry visas independently

– No event organisers or affiliates are eligible to win this prize



On acceptance of this prize, you are deemed to have read and agreed to the above terms and conditions