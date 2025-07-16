Extra trains confirmed for Brighton Pride 2025: everything you need to know

Great news if you’re travelling to Brighton Pride by train: Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has confirmed additional train services and crowd management measures to support the thousands expected to attend the massive event on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025.

GTR, which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, says it has been working to ensure safe and efficient travel across the Brighton and Hove Pride weekend.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at GTR, said in a statement: “Since the start of the year, my team has been working flat out with the event organisers and our partners to plan and deliver another safe and reliable service for festivalgoers.”

Paul Kemp, managing director of Brighton and Hove Pride, added: “We have had many months of planning meetings with GTR and are grateful to the whole team for committing time and effort to plan the best possible services over the anticipated busy Pride weekend. We are really excited to be working closely with GTR and expect this year to be one of the best.”

Queuing system for Brighton Pride trains

To help manage crowds at Brighton station, GTR is bringing back its rainbow queuing system. This colour-coded signage helps passengers find the correct route for their journey. Staff will be on hand throughout the station to assist. As in previous years, Preston Park and London Road (Brighton) stations will be closed all weekend to help with crowd control.

Passengers are advised to buy tickets in advance, allow plenty of time for travel, especially after Saturday’s headline performances, and bring water for the journey. Glass bottles and containers will not be allowed on trains, but cans and plastic bottles are permitted.

Brighton Pride 2025 train information

Saturday 2 August

All Thameslink trains between London Bridge and Brighton will run with 12 carriages.

All Gatwick Express trains between London Victoria and Brighton will run with 12 carriages.

Extra carriages will be added on coastal routes to and from Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne, Shoreham, Worthing and Chichester.

Additional services will run during the busiest times.

Sunday 3 August

Regular timetable with many trains running longer than usual.

Queuing system

Brighton station will use a colour-coded rainbow queuing system:



Green – East Coastway (Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne)

Purple – West Coastway (Shoreham, Worthing, Chichester)

Blue – Brighton Main Line (Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport, London)

Note: Preston Park and London Road stations will be closed all weekend.

Mariah Carey and Sugababes headlining Brighton Pride 2025

This year’s Brighton and Hove Pride has an especially packed lineup, with the diva herself Mariah Carey headlining on Saturday 2 August. And Sunday will see the feisty Sugababes trio headlining the Sunday evening slot.

Elsewhere, expect to see the likes of Loreen, Will Young, Andy Bell, Romy, Fatboy Slim and Confidence Man rocking the various stages of Pride on the Park, in Brighton’s Preston Park.

And for this year’s revamped Brighton and Hove Pride Street Party, taking place this year along Marine Parade, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Celebrity Big Brother finalist Danny Beard will be hosting, with performances from Sonia, Freemasons, Tayce, Jaguar, Chico and more.

Attitude will be on the ground all weekend, providing full coverage of the UK’s biggest and most fabulous Pride celebration.

Tickets for both Pride on the Park and the Pride Street Party are available now from the Brighton and Hove Pride website.