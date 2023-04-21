Attitude wins big at ALF Sales and Marketing Awards

Team Attitude is celebrating a big win after being named ‘Best Partnership Team’ at the ALF Sales and Marketing Awards.

The award was dished out at a plush ceremony on Wednesday (19 April) with several members of the team present.

As per the ALF Awards, the award goes to those who “can demonstrate outstanding performance for their business and partners, with innovative and creative solutions to attract brand partners.”

Comedian Russell Kane with Attitude’s Commercial Director Craig Lewis; Head of Partnerships, Mike Buckey; Account Manager, Joanna Hill; Operations Director, Nigel Russell; and Account Manager, Tom Doyle (Image: MBI Events)

“Attitude’s relationship with its commercial partners is unique”

Commenting on the team’s success Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE said: “Attitude’s relationship with its commercial partners is unique – they come to support a brand and a community but stay because we offer not only an outstanding ROI and, now, award-winning levels of customer service, but a consultative approach that means their engagement is evidently authentic.

“It’s the very definition, I’d suggest, of what makes the relationship between an advertiser and a media owner a true partnership. I’d like to congratulate my entire team for the delivery and commitment, duly acknowledged in this fantastic award, and thank our partners for the opportunity to excel.”

Over the last year Attitude has built on the success of long-standing partnerships with the likes of Virgin Atlantic, Jaguar, and Bentley to go bigger and better.

In 2022, Attitude welcomed Magnum in a brand new collaboration at the Attitude Pride Awards. This collaboration will be continuing in 2023 as Magnum helps Attitude celebrate shining examples of our everyday community heroes.

Attitude partnered once again with Virgin Atlantic and Jaguar to bring the eleventh Attitude Awards to life in October. The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, Powered by Jaguar celebrates the best LGBTQ icons working across entertainment and culture.

Additionally, the third Attitude Pride at Home took place in June. The digital festival brought the power and pleasure of Pride directly to people wherever they are in the world. It featured exclusive performances, readings, as well as reflections from some of the world’s biggest LGBTQ stars.

Among the brands we partnered with to realise Pride at Home is Bentley for the series Speaking of Pride. We also worked with Marks & Spencer for Fashionlista, Superdrug for Superdrag Lip-Sync, and United Airlines for My Pride.

Bentley has also continued to help empower Attitude 101, an annual celebration of LGBTQ trailblazers and icons. The event shines a light on the work being done by people across our rainbow community in 10 categories.

The categories are Film, TV, and Music; Politics; Travel; Sport; The Future, supported by Clifford Chance; Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics; Third Sector and the Community; Media and Broadcast; Fashion, Art, and Design, supported by Klarna; and Business, Financial, and Legal.