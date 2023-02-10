Attitude 101 empowered by Bentley: Meet the LGBTQ trailblazers changing the world in 2023

We’re back again! Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley returns for a third time in 2023 for a chance to shine a light on the work being done by people across our rainbow community.

Attitude 101 – out now – consists of 10 categories each with 10 individuals who aren’t ranked in any way. Here, we’re celebrating the achievements of those across the community. With our ‘Person of the Year’, it adds up to 101.

The categories are Film, TV, and Music; Politics; Travel; Sport; The Future, supported by Clifford Chance; Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics; Third Sector and the Community; Media and Broadcast; Fashion, Art, and Design, supported by Klarna; and Business, Financial, and Legal.

Alice wears sleeveless knit by S.S. Daley at Matchesfashion, shirt by River Island and trousers by Reiss (Image: Dean Ryan McDaid)

Person of the Year

Alice Oseman, Author, artist, screenwriter and Heartstopper creator!

Ben wears faux leather shirt by Nanushka at MyMytheresa, white shirt by Our Legacy at Matchesfashion, leather trousers by DSquared2, boots by Moschino, and rings by Pawnshop London (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Film, TV, and Music

Ben Aldridge, Actor

Kae Tempest, Writer, lyricist, and recording artist

Ryan J. Brown, Screenwriter

Cyrill Ibrahim, Classical pianist

Joel Kim Booster, Screenwriter, actor, and comic

Shygirl, Singer-songwriter

Joesef, Singer-songwriter

Omar Apollo, Singer-songwriter

Shiva Raichandani, Filmmaker

Oliver Sim, Singer-songwriter

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing (Image: Cameron Smith)

Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

Blake Desjarlais, Canada’s first Two-Spirit MP

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP

Taylor Small, State representative, Vermont House of Representatives

Jenny Gilruth, Member of the Scottish Parliament

Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts

Eduardo Leite, Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Davante Lewis, Public service commissioner, Louisiana

Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP

Dan Carden, Labour MP

Meg (left) with Shannon Mayhew (Image: Meg Ten Eyck)

Travel

Meg Ten Eyck, Travel writer

Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir, Founder of Moonlight Experiences

Peter Jordan, Founder of Gen C Traveller

Clayton Mercieca, President of Allied Rainbow Communities and coordinator of Malta Pride

Daniel Pasquali, Divisional Director of Leisure Sales for Belmond North America

Damon Dominique, YouTuber, and author

Nick Johnson, Co-founder of Pride @ Virgin Atlantic and senior sales account manager

Jenny Southan, Founder and CEO of Globetrender

Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss, Hilton’s Senior vice president for Global Brand and Enterprise Marketing

Oriol Pamies, Founder of Queer Destinations

Dan Jervis (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Sport

Dan Jervis, Swimmer

Cyd Zeigler, Co-founder of Outsports, journalist, and author

AC Mack, Wrestling champion

Jake Daniels, Footballer

Zander Murray, Footballer

Alex Scott, Former England footballer, and broadcaster

CeCé Telfer, Athlete

Lia Thomas, Swimmer

Jill Scott, Former England footballer

Isaac Humphries, Basketball player

Adam wears skirt, shirt, and belt by Miu Miu; sandals by Balmain; rings by Vitaly; socks by Falke (Image: Dean Ryan McDaid)

The Future, supported by Clifford Chance

Adam Ali, Actor

Max Taylor, Director of Strategy at Student Pride

Sam Winton, Founder and CEO of Here For Sport

Joel Mordi, Founder of the Mordi Ibe Foundation

Adam Beales, TV presenter, YouTuber and author

Dakota Schiffer, Drag queen

Noah Schnapp, Actor

070 Shake, Singer-songwriter

Cavetown, Singer-songwriter

Baby Queen, Singer-songwriter

Oliver Lord. (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Oliver Lord, Eco-campaigner

Andrew Lowenthal, Executive director of Out in Tech

Dr Demetre Daskalakis, Deputy coordinator of the White House National Mpox Response

Dr Mark McBride-Wright, Founder of InterEngineering

Suma Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Future Acres

Joseph Osmundson, Scientist, writer, and activist

Dr Kate Namibar, Medical director for Terrence Higgins Trust

Angelica Ross, Founder of TransTech Social Enterprises, actress, producer, advocate, singer, and songwriter

Ben McCormick, Co-chair of Bentley’s BeProud Network

Gordon Wilson, CEO and Co-founder of Rain Neuromorphics

Not a Phase’s Dani St James (Image: Valerie Leona)

Third Sector and the Community

Dani St James, founder of Not A Phase

Andrew Gurza, Disability awareness consultant

Lucia Blayke, Trans rights activist

Ashley Joiner, Founder of Queercircle

Jodie Harsh, DJ and producer

Mmapaseka “Steve” Letsike, Founder of Access Chapter 2

Dan Beaumont, Co-founder of Dalston Superstore

Moud Goba, Manager at Micro Rainbow and co-founder of UK Black Pride

Nadine Noor, Artist and creative producer

David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment Group and chairman of Elton John AIDS Foundation

Joe Lycett. (Image: Matt Crockett)

Media and Broadcast

Joe Lycett, Comedian and campaigner

Suzi Ruffell, Comedian

Raven Smith, Columnist, and author

Travis Alabanza, Writer, and performer

Juno Dawson, Author, journalist, and screenwriter

Adam Kay, Author

Mike White, Writer, actor, producer, and director

Jack Rooke, Comedian, and writer

Jerrod Carmichael, Comedian, and actor

Sharan Dhaliwal, Author and editor

Sakeema Peng Crook (Image: Amanda Urvall Nyrén)

Fashion, Art, and Design, supported by Klarna

Sakeema Peng Crook, Model, content creator, dancer, and activist

Aries Moross, Creative director, illustrator, and designer

Chema Díaz, Designer and DJ

Patrick McDowell, Designer

Parker Kit Hill, Model, and actor

Nemar Parchment, Model and singer

Ryan Zaman, Model and writer

Sam Salter, Dancer, model, and actor

Charlie Clark-Perry, Founder and director of SUPA Model Management

Zhuo Chen, Model, and artist

Michael F. Rumsby (Image: Emilie Soler Photographie)

Business, Financial, and Legal

Michael F. Rumsby, Artist and hotel owner

Robin Moira White, Barrister and author

Craig Hassall, President and CEO of Playhouse Square

Kento Hoshi, Entrepreneur and founder of Job Rainbow

Cornell Verdeja-Woodson, Director of diversity and inclusion at Headspace and CEO/Founder of Brave Trainings LLC

Kylo Freeman, Founder of ForThem

Marty Chávez, Partner and vice chairman at Sixth Street

Vincent Jaskowski-Prowse, Senior global brand manager at Dove, Unilever

Rory McDonnell, CEO and founder of Cavalry Healthcare

David Mann MBE, Co-founder of Freehold and partner at Tuffin Ferraby Taylor LLP