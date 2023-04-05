Attitude is seeking nominations for the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum

The Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum, are back and we’re looking for your nominations.

Once again we want to celebrate the unsung everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and give them a global platform on which to share their stories.

Maybe they’ve experienced personal hardship and overcome adversity to emerge stronger. Or perhaps they’ve dedicated their time to social justice, advocacy, or community service. Whatever the reason, we’re welcoming nominations from today.

To nominate someone – including yourself – simply email prideawards@attitude.co.uk. Be sure to include the person’s name, role, and a little bit (around 200 words) about why you think they deserve to be recognised.

The Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Please also include photos of your nominee and links to any online material they’re associated with, if possible.

Nominations will be accepted until Tuesday 23 April. The 10 winners will be announced and presented with their awards at the Attitude Pride Awards ceremony at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel on Thursday 22 June, 2023.

The winners will also be featured in a special edition of Attitude magazine, as well as having the opportunity to share their stories with the world across attitude.co.uk and our social channels.

Darren Styles OBE opens the 2022 Awards (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Though we read every single nomination that we receive, it’s only possible for us to reply to those we’re considering to shortlist.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the achievements of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies whose stories deserve to be shared.

The Attitude Pride Awards in association with Magnum (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Check out last year’s winners of the Pride Attitude Awards, in association with Magnum, and the previous two ceremonies’ from 2021 and 2019 for some inspiration.