ITV to cast a trans actor as Queen Elizabeth I in period drama Majesty

ITV has released a casting call for its next period drama, inviting trans actors to apply for the role of Queen Elizabeth I in Majesty.

Described as an alternate-history take on British royal history, the series will focus on young Queen Elizabeth I during the reign of her father, King Henry VIII, in the 1500s.

The six-part series was announced in December 2024. It is written by Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and William Harper, and will be directed by James Strong, known for Broadchurch and Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

“Filming Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now” – The Majesty Showrunners announcing the ITV series

The showrunners commented under the announcement, teasing that the series will explore conspiracy theories surrounding Elizabeth’s youth.

“Majesty is an emotional, funny and contemporary-feeling alternate history about how three outsiders try to stay alive while hiding a secret that, if discovered, would rock England to its foundations,” said the three producers.

Majesty Queen Elizabeth I casting call (image: ITV)

“Filming Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now. This show is pure wish-fulfilment of how people devoted to the public good suddenly find themselves in a position to make a difference,” they continued.

Born on 7 September 1533, Queen Elizabeth I was the daughter of King Henry VIII and his second wife, Anne Boleyn, and, upon her father’s death, became Queen of England from 1558 to 1603.

Who are ITV looking to cast for Queen Elizabeth I in Majesty?

In an uncovered casting call, ITV states that it is searching for a young white transgender actor aged over 16 to play the leading role of a young trans woman in Majesty.

They describe the character, Elizabeth I, as “intelligent, compassionate, brave, likeable, witty and charming”.

According to the digital casting announcement, the deadline for applications is 16 July. Filming is set to begin on 20 July 2026 and run until the end of October 2026, with rehearsals taking place beforehand.

How to apply for the role of Queen Elizabeth I in Majesty?

To apply, candidates should email majesty@jilltrevellick.com, including the below:

* Your name, age and where you are based

* A short video (no more than 30 seconds) introducing yourself

* The video should be a close-up of your head and shoulders in good lighting

* Start by saying your full name, age and height

* Videos can be recorded directly from your mobile phone (iMovie or Android equivalent is fine)

* A recent selfie attached to the email

The release date for the reimagined period drama is yet to announced.