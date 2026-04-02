Pillion home release edits Alexander Skarsgård’s full frontals – but there’s still a way to watch the uncut version

Pillion is now available to watch on demand at home, though to viewers’s dismay, Alexander Skarsgård’s full frontal scenes have been cut.

The queer kink film, starring Skarsgard and Harry Potter actor Harry Melling, was released in cinemas in November 2025, garnering major award nominations, including three 2026 BAFTA nods.

The original A24 movie featured notable full-frontal nudity, including scenes with a prosthetic penis for Skarsgard’s character, Ray.

Where is Pillion available to stream on demand?

Now available on major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Sky, and more, viewers were disappointed by the lack of nude thrill.

The edited home version is R-rated, meaning it is not suitable for those under 17. To meet distributor concerns, the back-alley oral scene, wrestling match, and biker picnic have been lightly edited.

However, viewers searching for the uncut version (pun intended) can turn to HBO Max, which has the first exclusive streaming rights and the option to stream either version.

What is BDSM queer film Pillion about?

Pillion stars Skarsgard as Ray, a dom, leather-loving biker, who, upon meeting Colin (Melling), enters a power-imbalanced dynamic, with Skarsgard teaching him about the world of queer BDSM.

The original includes intimate scenes, including public oral sex, ass-eating, and kink breathing control, though these are toned down in the on-demand version.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Indie film distributor Jasper Basch spoke expressed his concerns on X last week, though the comment has since been deleted.

“The Pillion you get at home will be an edited down” – film distributor Jasper Basch on Pillion on-demand

He reportedly said: “PSA: The Pillion you get at home will be an edited down version of the Pillion you saw in theatres, which presumably would have been rated NC-17. The home video movie Pillion just got its R rating, after edits, and is officially now the only version titled Pillion.”

The kink film made it’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival in June 2025 and premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in the UK October 2025.