Kylie Jenner says Call Me By Your Name is her favourite Timothée Chalamet film

Kylie Jenner has named her favourite Timothée Chalamet film during a new podcast interview.

The beauty mogul joined Kid Cudi on his Big Bro podcast, released yesterday (1 April), where the conversation turned to her boyfriend’s work on screen.

Asked to choose a favourite from his films, Jenner said: “That’s hard for me because I feel like I really love them all.”

What is Call Me by Your Name about?

She then pointed to Call Me by Your Name, adding it is “pretty perfect”.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the 2017 film is set in northern Italy during the summer of 1983 and follows 17-year-old Elio Perlman, played by Chalamet, who is staying with his family at their countryside villa. When Oliver, a 24-year-old American graduate student played by Armie Hammer, arrives to work with Elio’s father, the two form a relationship over the course of the summer.

The story tracks Elio’s first experience of desire and intimacy, as his initial curiosity develops into a relationship that unfolds during Oliver’s stay. Their connection takes place against the backdrop of daily life in the Italian countryside, before the summer comes to an end and Oliver leaves.

Kylie Jenner also referenced his work in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series

The film, adapted from André Aciman’s novel, received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Chalamet, who was 22 at the time.

Jenner also referenced his work in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series, saying: “And I really love the Dunes.” Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in the franchise, which has become one of his biggest commercial projects, with a third film in development.

Elsewhere, she said she has watched Wonka seven times. The musical prequel, released in 2023, features Chalamet in the title role.