Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp appears to debut boyfriend in new post

Noah Schnapp appeared to share a first glimpse of his boyfriend on social media, three years after publicly coming out as gay.

The actor posted an image to his Instagram Story showing the pair standing together on a rooftop, facing a city skyline.

In the photo, taken from behind, the two appear with their arms around each other. Schnapp captioned the post: “One month of us,” followed by a heart emoji. He did not identify his partner.

Noah Schnapp is best known for playing Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things

Schnapp is best known for playing Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things, a role he held since the show launched in 2016 until it concluded in 2025. His character’s sexuality became story points in later seasons, with Schnapp confirming in 2022 that Will is gay and in love with his friend Mike.

Speaking to Variety last year, he said: “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?

“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

Schnapp publicly came out in January 2023 via a TikTok video

Schnapp publicly came out in January 2023 via a TikTok video. In the post, he wrote: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

In the same video, he lip-synced to audio saying: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

He added in the caption: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”