12 October 2023 9:43 AM

Here are all the winners from the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

Meet all the winners of the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

By Attitude Staff

Collage of 5 of the winners of the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

Woman of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic – Dylan Mulvaney

Attitude magazine cover featuring Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan wears dress by Marchesa, rings and earrings by Beladora (Image: Julia Johnson)

Through her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, Dylan Mulvaney shared the everyday highs and lows of her transitioning experience with the world and gained 12 million followers in the process. Fame, advertising campaigns — and controversy — followed. She explains what winning Attitude’s first Woman of the Year Award means to her.

The Gamechanger Award – Jake Daniels

Attitude cover featuring Jake Daniels
Jake wears suit by Hugo (Image: Azazel)

After becoming the first gay male professional in British football to come out since Justin Fashanu, Jake Daniels’ profile exploded last year. Now, he’s looking forward to what he can do to make the game more inclusive.

The Breakthrough Award – Jacob Lusk

JACOB WEARS BESPOKE CAPE, BY MISTYCOUTURE, EARRINGS, BY SWAROVSKI
Jacob wears bespoke cape by Mistycouture, earrings by Swarovski (Image: Azazel)

From a painful American Idol experience to taking the stage with Elton John at Glastonbury, Jacob Lusk left a painful past behind to release the album of the year as part of musical trio Gabriels.

The Music Award, supported by JaguarBecky Hill

Attitude magazine cover featuring Becky Hill
Becky wears dress by Dundas, shoes by Christian Louboutin, jewellery by Aariya (Image: Azazel)

With a haul of hits and two BRIT Awards under her belt, Becky Hill has worked hard to prove her doubters wrong. The clubbing queen talks about negotiating love and sexuality, how music is the best therapy, and why she’s now starting to appreciate just how far she’s come.

The Style Award, supported by JaguarDaniel Fletcher

Black and white close shot of Daniel Fletcher lying on the floor looking away from the camera
Daniel Fletcher is the winner of the Style Award, supported by Jaguar (Image: Morgan Hill Murphy)

Fashion designer extraordinaire Daniel Fletcher credits Cruella de Vil, the Spice Girls and his mum, among others, for shaping what has become a remarkable career.

The Sport Award – Alex Scott

Atttiude magazine cover featuring Alex Scott
Alex wears dress by Azzi & Osta, earrings by Swarovski (Image: Azazel)

Alex Scott has never been anything but the biggest ally of the LGBTQ+ community. And she showed her support — and courage — when she sported a OneLove armband to make a stand during the Qatar World Cup.

The Drag Award – Sasha Colby

Wide shot of Sasha Colby sitting by rails on grass in jeans and a black beret
Sasha Colby is the winner of the Drag Award (Image: Preston Meneses)

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 and a former Miss Continental, with 20 years at the top of the drag scene, Sasha Colby is truly a legend of the art form — and now she’s coming to the UK to share her magic.

The Theatre Award – Rob Madge

Rob Madge from My Son's A Queer
Rob Madge from My Son’s A Queer (Image: Danny Kaan)

Rob Madge’s debut play My Son’s a Queer, (But What Can You Do?) has charmed audiences and critics alike with its uplifting message. Madge describes how it evolved from a chance rediscovery during lockdown.

The Comedy Award – Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett is the winner of our comedy award (Image: Matt Crockett)

Joe Lycett loves to make us laugh, but he won’t stay quiet about injustice, as he showed in his campaign to shame David Beckham into pulling out of his deal as FIFA World Cup Qatar ambassador.

The Honorary Gay Award, supported by Virgin AtlanticDame Shirley Bassey

Dame Shirley Bassey (Image: Provided)
Dame Shirley Bassey is the winner of our Honorary Gay Award (Image: Matt Holyoke)

For her powerhouse vocals, singing the classic gay anthem, ‘I Am What I Am’, and her work for Aids charities, Dame Shirley Bassey has won a permanent place in our hearts.

The Culture Award – Le Gateau Chocolat

Le Gateau Chocolat wins our Culture Award
Le Gateau Chocolat is the winner of our Culture Award (Image: Lee Fairclough)

From drag to opera, musical theatre and live art, Le Gateau Chocolat is a multi-hyphenate in the art world. The only thing you can predict about his work is that it will continue to evolve…

The Inspiration Award – Jenny and Donna Taylor — for Jack Taylor

Stephen Port
Donna (left) and Jenny Taylor are the winners of the Inspiration Award (Image: Alamy)

Donna and Jenny Taylor have been campaigning for justice since their brother Jack was murdered by Stephen Port in 2015. Since then, they’ve taken on the Metropolitan Police over its failings in the case — and their fight isn’t over.

The Attitude Awards issue is out now.

