Ian ‘H’ Watkins teases ‘very exciting’ hopes for the future of the Steps musical HERE & NOW

Ian ‘H’ Watkins has hinted at a very bright future for the hit Steps musical HERE & NOW.

The show, featuring music from the back catalogue of Steps – also comprised of Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans and Faye Tozer – launched at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre last year to positive reviews.

Now, ‘It’s the Way You Make Me Feel’ singer H has discussed the possibility of the production being turned into a movie, while speaking from the red carpet at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London yesterday (Friday 4 July 2025).

“There are lots of talks” – Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Asked what’s next for the show, the star said: “Well, we’re going on tour. I will be in Trafalgar Square tomorrow. I’ll be bringing the cast on for their performance. I can’t tell you what’s happening after that, but it’s very exciting.”

“It would [make a great a film], and there are lots of talks about that. That’s all I can say about that. But it’s a joyous, timeless story that people can relate to. It celebrates all different types of people. And that’s something I wanted represented.”

Reflecting on Steps’ discography, H said: “When you listen to Steps songs, there is this bittersweet dilemma. There’s a banging beat, but really dark lyrics. When you walk into the Steps superstore [in the stage show], Better Best Bargains, you know you’re in safe hands. It’s bright, it’s colourful, but there’s a reality there.”

“This idea of the musical, I brought to the band 10 years ago. I had producers on board, so it was my baby. Things have changed over the years. Producers, directors, storylines. The whole concept is different now. But it was my initial idea, and that’s why I’m so passionate about it. I knew it would work.”

To find out more about the Pride Awards, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.