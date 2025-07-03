India Willoughby speaks out after BBC dismisses complaints about eye-rolling newsreader

India Willoughby has spoken out about the BBC’s response to a clip of BBC News presenter Martine Croxall rolling her eyes at her script, and seemingly changing the words “pregnant people” to “women” during a live broadcast.

The moment occurred on 22 June 2025, during a report about new research into temperature-related deaths during the UK’s ongoing heatwave.

Croxall stated: “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, said the aged, pregnant people… [rolls eyes] women… and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

The apparently unscripted correction and gesture sparked significant reaction on social media and prompted viewer complaints. Attitude was among those who reached out to the BBC for clarification.

The BBC finally issued a response, below, on Wednesday (1 July 2025).

BBC response



Summary of complaint: We received complaints from people who were unhappy with Martine Croxall’s addition to the autocue saying “women” after “pregnant people”, as part of a BBC News report about staying safe during the heatwave.



Our response: During a sequence about heatwaves, Martine Croxall was reading a script that directly quoted a report from The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. As the language wasn’t clearly attributed, she used her editorial judgement to make a live adjustment. We’re happy that this was duly accurate and impartial in line with the BBC’s Editorial guidelines.

Broadcaster and trans activist Willoughby strongly criticised both the BBC’s explanation and Croxall’s decision, speaking on a video posted to her Instagram.

She said: “I am so pissed off by this bullshit response from the BBC about newsreader Martine Croxall. This is garbage. ‘Martine used her editor judgment to intervene because the story was not attributed’. The NHS are issuing the information… Is that really the stage we are at now with the BBC, where black is white?”

JK Rowling responded to the viral BBC News clip by posting to X (formerly Twitter), saying: “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”

Willoughby’s response follows legal recognition in India that trans women are women, regardless of biological ability to carry children.

On her own X account, following the publicity, Croxall wrote: “A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride…”