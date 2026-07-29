Aruba invites LGBTQ+ guests to a sanctuary in the Caribbean

For many LGBTQ+ travellers, the Caribbean has historically been a region of mixed signals. It is a cascade of breathtakingly beautiful islands, yet navigating its complex relationship with progress is challenging. One destination rewriting the narrative entirely is Aruba, affectionately known as “One Happy Island”.

In July 2024, the island reached a landmark milestone when same-sex marriage was officially legalised following a ruling by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands. This wasn’t just a legal shift; it was a powerful reinforcement of Aruba’s standing as a progressive leader in the region. For the mindful traveller, this provides the peace of mind necessary to truly reconnect with yourself in a destination that doesn’t just tolerate your presence but celebrates it.

Immersive natural beauty

Aruba (Image: Aruba Tourism Authority)

While many are drawn to the famous white sands of Eagle Beach, often listed as one of the best beaches in the world, the true magic of Aruba is found when you take the time to explore its diverse coastlines. To the north, Boca Catalina and Arashi Beach offer crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs.

For those who wish to be immersed in culture and nature simultaneously, Mangel Halto near Savaneta offers a secluded, almost ethereal atmosphere with the waters reached through lush mangroves. It is a place to slow down in this protected ecosystem and is another great spot for kayaking, snorkelling or scuba diving.

Vibrant community and nightlife

Aruba (Image: Aruba Tourism Authority)

The LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of the island’s social fabric. This integration is most visible when the sun sets and the island’s entertainment scene comes to life. CAGE Nightclub stands as a beacon of self-expression, particularly through Cage Dolls, a dazzling drag show that celebrates diversity with flair and authentic Aruban energy. And the tropical cocktails and musical beats make the dancefloor evermore enticing.

A foundation of safety and inclusion

Aruba (Image: Aruba Tourism Authority)

Safety is a luxury that underpins every experience on the island. Currently topping the Caribbean Safety Index, Aruba reports crime rates consistently under one per cent. For our community, this level of reassurance is transformative, allowing guests to let their guard down and ease into the island’s restorative rhythm.

This culture of inclusion extends to where you rest your head. Many of the island’s premier properties are TAG (Travel Alternative Group) approved. This means staff are specifically trained in diversity and inclusion, ensuring that each guest is met with genuine warmth and respect. If you are seeking a more intimate experience, Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa captures the island’s softer side, offering a place to slow down, connect with your surroundings and set your own pace in one of Aruba’s most peaceful corners.

A new vision for queer travel

Aruba (Image: Aruba Tourism Authority)

Aruba represents a subtle repositioning of how queer travel in the Caribbean can look. It is a destination that encourages you to live with intention, rather than just getting away. Whether you are exploring the capital’s heritage-filled streets or enjoying a quiet moment on an award-winning beach, Aruba goes beyond postcard perfect and offers a true path to a place that feels like home.

As you plan your journey for 2026, consider a long stay on an island that prioritises low-impact, responsible and safe experiences. Aruba isn’t just a place to discover; it’s a place to be yourself. Take away memories of a redefined Caribbean and leave it exactly as you found it.

Start your journey via the official Aruba website.

This is a feature appearing in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.