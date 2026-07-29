Kylie Minogue, Kelly Rowland and Jedward: Inside Attitude’s August 2010 issue

“With Body Language and X, I hate to have regret, because there was some amazing stuff on there, but there was a niggling voice in my head that just wished they could be a little more cohesive. Hindsight can be a real… bitch.”

So said Kylie Minogue in her August 2010 cover interview with Attitude, then months into her euphoric Aphrodite era, a grand reclamation of her fizzy, vintage sound. ‘All the Lovers’ had just gone top three; by December, ‘Get Outta My Way’ would go to number one on the US Billboard chart. “It’s just more of a joyful, dance-floor album,” and “110 per cent Kylie”, she said of her latest LP, which went to number one in the UK. (Side note: she’s way too hard on herself. We’re listening to the moody midtempos ‘Slow’, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘2 Hearts’ as we write this.)

“I think I have taken risks” – Kylie Minogue on her eras

Kylie Minogue for Attitude August 2010 (Images: Attitude)

She went on: “To the public, me and my career path might seem like it’s all very straight, but actually, I think I have taken risks.” What were ‘Confide in Me’, ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’ and ‘Padam Padam’ if not risks that paid off exponentially? We love all iterations of her.

Elsewhere in the issue, Destiny’s Child legend Kelly Rowland reflected on the success of her David Guetta collab ‘When Love Takes Over’. She first heard Guetta play it at a show in France. “The emotion in the track made me cry and I said: ‘Can I take this track home with me?”’ I brought it back to London and myself and the Nervo twins conceived the song. It was so organic, the way everything came together.” Some pop culture moments are meant to be.

George Michael and Jedward crossover

Kelly Rowland for Attitude August 2010 (Image: Attitude)

On the back page, Jedward received a dismal 50/100 in our “How Gay Are You?” test (John on amyl nitrite: “Ammo? Like ammo in a gun?”) but stopped us dead in our tracks with this Wham! quote for the ages from Edward: “We sang their song on X Factor and got to meet George Michael. He wanted a picture with us!” Shooketh!

This is a feature appearing in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.