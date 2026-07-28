Damian Hurley goes behind the camera for Doors of Perception’s sun-soaked Ibiza campaign 

Summer in Ibiza? Yes, please. Especially if it’s through the lens of Damian Hurley. The It-boy-turned-photographer heads to the White Isle to shoot Elizabeth Hurley for Doors of Perception’s sun-soaked new campaign.

Founded by Patrick Cox, Hurley’s “honorary godfather”, the brand leans into their shared love of fashion that feels unapologetically sexy. The result is a hazy, heat-soaked vision of Ibiza: psychedelic styles, cotton work jackets embroidered with desert motifs.

Doors of Perception (Image: Damian Hurley)

“I first came to Ibiza when I was just a few months old to be photographed with my mother by the legendary Mario Testino,” Hurley tells me. “Since then, I’ve returned to the island almost every summer. It’s a magical place, unlike anywhere I’ve been before, and I find it hugely inspirational.”

Beyond the personal connection, Ibiza provided the perfect backdrop for Doors of Perception’s latest collection. Inspired by Aldous Huxley’s psychedelic experiences under the influence of mescaline, the collection captures the island’s free-spirited energy through sun-soaked textures and surrealist details.

Think cotton work jackets embroidered with desert motifs – psychedelic cacti and mushrooms – paired with swimwear and denim designed for long, languid days that effortlessly melt into nights.

For Hurley, stepping behind the camera feels just as natural as being in front of it. While his modelling career has taken him around the world, photography has become his true passion.

“I started to take photography very seriously last summer when I photographed the debut campaign for London brand Atelier Siréne,” he explains. “Whilst I’ve been very fortunate to be offered a lot of modelling work, my true love is being behind the camera.”

Doors of Perception (Image: Damian Hurley) Doors of Perception (Image: Damian Hurley) Doors of Perception (Image: Damian Hurley)

His relationship with his mother made the campaign a particularly special collaboration. “My mother and I are very comfortable working together,” he says. “I directed her in my debut feature film Strictly Confidential, which I wrote for Lionsgate, and I’ve been photographing the campaigns for her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, since I was too small to even hold up the camera properly.”

That creative relationship extended naturally to Doors of Perception. “This campaign was a dreamy collaboration between three very close friends, and we had the best time shooting it,” Hurley says. “I hope people find it beautiful, sexy and above all, FUN.”

Discover Doors of Perception at doorsofperception-ibiza.com.