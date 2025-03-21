The UK’s first trans football club takes centre stage in inspiring new documentary – and it’s streaming for free now

Watch the film here.

Over the past two years, we’ve had the honour of documenting the highs and lows of TRUK United, a grassroots football team making history in the face of relentless adversity. We’ll Go Down in History is more than just a documentary about football. It’s a testament to the power of community, the fight for inclusion, and the individuals creating spaces for others to thrive. Through the eyes of two incredible women, we explore what it means to play the sport you love when the world seems determined to push you out.

Lucy Clark has been making history long before we met her. The world’s first publicly transgender referee (with the Guinness World Record to prove it), Lucy is a football powerhouse. A lifelong Sutton United fan, she has spent years carving out space for trans people in the sport she loves. By creating TRUK United, Lucy is literally changing the game for the trans community.

Then there’s Emily, a teenage footballer and advocate already making waves in the world of trans rights. A die-hard Liverpool FC supporter, she struggled to find a team that welcomed her until TRUK United came along. Under Lucy’s guidance, Emily has flourished both on and off the pitch, proving that young trans athletes belong in the game just as much as anyone else. She is already set to be a trailblazer for years to come.

Through Lucy’s wife, Avril, and Emily’s mum, Emma, we were given an intimate window into their world. Their unwavering support and fierce love make it clear that trans people don’t just exist as individuals – they thrive within families and communities that lift them up.

At the heart of our film is TRUK United itself. The team’s camaraderie, passion, and determination are unmatched, from their history-making games to their ongoing efforts to build a truly inclusive space in football. The film quickly became a love letter to the community they have built, one that extends far beyond the game itself.

From the beginning, we knew that telling this story meant striking a delicate balance between the personal and the political. The sad reality is that trans people cannot step onto a pitch without their right to compete being questioned. But we never wanted our documentary to be a debate about trans inclusion in sport. Instead, we wanted it to shine a light on the work already being done to make sport more accessible and welcoming at the grassroots level.

Between us, we were able to put aside our London-derby differences (Cameron is an Arsenal fan, Charlie supports West Ham) to make a film that truly celebrates the best of football. The love of the game pulses through every moment of the documentary – not just in Lucy and Emily’s journeys, but in the entire TRUK United team. We hope that this passion resonates with audiences, whether they’re football fans or not.

Because We’ll Go Down in History is about far more than football. It’s about visibility, resistance, and the right to play. Emily’s story is a call to action, a reminder that young trans athletes deserve the same opportunities as any other child. Lucy’s journey shows the courage it takes to stand alone in a space that doesn’t always welcome you, and the power of using that experience to create opportunities for others. At its core, this film is a celebration of trans joy, trans community, and the power of inclusion. Football hasn’t always been the most accepting sport, but making We’ll Go Down in History has shown us that even when the horizon darkens, there’s always a light – and a football pitch – at the end of the tunnel.

We’ll Go Down in History is available online until the 30 March through Five Films for Freedom, as part of BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. The film is having a gala screening for Trans Day of Visibility (31 March) at London’s iconic Genesis Cinema. Tickets available here.’

For more information, follow the film on Instagram (@trukunitedfilm) and TikTok (@trukunitedfilm).