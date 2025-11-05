Yungblud soundtracks Jake and Hannah Graf’s new trans-led Outernet London exhibition

Outernet London will display Trans Is Human, a new photography exhibition created by Jake and Hannah Graf MBE, on Monday 17 November.

The free installation will appear across the venue’s large-scale screens near Tottenham Court Road station, accompanied by Yungblud’s track ‘Hello, Heaven, Hello’ from his No. 1 album Idols.

The exhibition, produced in association with The Independent, features portraits of thirteen trans people from across the UK photographed by Mariano Vivanco. Each image is presented with personal stories exploring identity, resilience and everyday experiences.

“The idea for Trans is Human came about following years and years of misinformation” – Jake and Hannah Graf

Among those featured are Sarah, who overcame sight loss to support LGBTQ+ people with disabilities while running marathons; Amanda, a refugee and the first Miss Trans Global Uganda; and Leo, a speaker and life coach with Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy.

Jake and Hannah said: “The idea for Trans is Human came about following years and years of misinformation and the demonisation of the UK’s trans community that left us almost entirely dehumanised. Working with Mariano to allow these very human people to soar was an absolute pleasure and thrill.

Jack for Trans Is Human (Image: Mariano Vivanco) Leo for Trans Is Human (Image: Mariano Vivanco) Milo for Trans Is Human (Image: Mariano Vivanco) Miri for Trans Is Human (Image: Mariano Vivanco) Petra for Trans Is Human (Image: Mariano Vivanco) Sarah for Trans Is Human (Image: Mariano Vivanco)

“Now, at such a pivotal moment for the UK trans community, as we face the possible loss of many of our most basic human rights, Trans is Human is more vital than ever. We are supremely grateful to the Outernet team and Yungblud for elevating the campaign and helping to remind the world that trans people are human too.”

“I’m buzzing to play even a small part in telling these powerful stories” – Yungblud

Yungblud said: “I’m honoured that ‘Hello Heaven, Hello’ will be a part of this exhibition. Trans Is Human is all about celebrating truth, identity and the beauty of being yourself, unapologetically. That’s something I’ve always tried to celebrate in everything I do. I’m buzzing to play even a small part in telling these powerful stories.”

Scott Neal, Outernet’s Creative Director for Culture and Lifestyle, said: “The work being done around trans and broader LGBTQ+ equality is far from over. A recent YouGov poll showed 84% of trans people in Britain feel unsafe in public spaces. Trans is Human showcases the humanity behind individual trans stories to highlight that gender identity is just a part of a person’s story.

“At Outernet, equality, fairness and safety are values we live by every single day. We thank Hannah and Jake for creating this piece and we’re proud to display it for everyone.”

Trans Is Human will be open to the public from Monday 17 November at Outernet London.